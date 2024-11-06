Toncoin (TON) and Polkadot (DOT) Struggle To Find Support While Rollblock Is Getting Set To Hit Another New High In November

Web3 is all the rage this week as Toncoin (TON) and Polkadot (DOT) seek to expand their cross-chain functionality. However, these top altcoins are struggling to find support while Rollblock’s (RBLK) crypto presale heads to another new high in November.
This crypto casino is now on track for 100x growth in early 2025 after the imminent rollout of its highly anticipated sports betting expansion.
Toncoin’s Web3 Expansion Fails to Stem Its Slide
Two incubator organizations in the Toncoin ecosystem just announced the $5 million Synergy program. This program is aimed at accelerating cross-chain functionality on the massive Toncoin ecosystem.
However, the Toncoin price has continued to slide despite this positive news. Toncoin is down 2% on the day, which brings it to a total loss of 6% for the week.
The Toncoin price is expected to continue its slide this week because Web3 development remains an indistinct vision with unclear monetization.
Polkadot Falls Despite Continued Leadership in Web3 Revolution
Polkadot is another Web3 juggernaut that continues to slide despite more good news for its cross-chain functionality.
Polkadot’s founder recently discussed the expansion of his revolutionary JAM protocol to address some of the core issues in Web3 scaling and coherency. Polkadot’s core business is cross-chain functionality, so its future is tied directly to the successful expansion of the Web3 economy.
However, the Polkadot price dropped another 2% today, bringing its total weekly fall to over 9%. The Polkadot price suffers similar issues with the uncertain future of Web3 and the inherent issues of monetization.
Rollblock’s Focus on Clear Future of Crypto Gambling Drives Outsized Returns
Rollblock’s crypto presale is headed to new highs in November because it is focused on the clear opportunity in the $525 billion global gambling industry instead of the indistinct promises of Web3 for Polkadot and Toncoin.
Rollblock’s imminent sports betting expansion is the final piece of its already wildly successful crypto casino. Rollblock already features over 7,000 provably fair casino games, with 20,000 players registered and hundreds more signing up every day.
Rollblock’s expansion will bring the same blockchain innovation to sports betting. Players will have instant access to competitive odds on everything from the biggest major league championships to smaller events in fan favorites like tennis and even curling.
Rollblock will also be providing its sports bettors with the same revolutionary profit-sharing model as its casino players.
This model has up to 30% of each week’s revenue from the casino used to perform buybacks from the open market. 40% of these tokens are awarded for staking on the platform with some of the highest APY rates around. The other 60% is burned to maintain a deflationary regime for RBLK.
The end of this crypto presale is expected to send RBLK soaring at least 100x higher as it turns the enormous revenue potential of crypto gambling into growth for RBLK’s value.
RBLK now sells for $0.033 in the seventh stage with a limited 50% token bonus this week. The RBLK price will increase over 5% to $0.035 when this stage ends in only a few days.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.