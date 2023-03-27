TMS Network (TMSN) Up a Staggering 700% During Presale Event. Can Polkadot (DOT) and Polygon (MATIC) Compete?

News of the TMS Network (TMSN) presale 1 event sent shockwaves in the crypto world and saw the network’s prices shoot 700%. Polkadot (DOT) has had a slow 2023, with a slight rise early this year and a decrease in the last few weeks. On the other hand, Polygon (MATIC) has a similar story in 2023, with a year high of $1.52 in January and currently trading at $1.10.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is the world’s first decentralized multi-asset trading platform, and users are not limited to trading only crypto assets like most platforms. TMS Network (TMSN) targets asset classes like cryptocurrencies, forex & CFDs, and equity. Crypto gurus will find the TMS Network (TMSN) easy to use and beneficial because the network cuts the intermediaries. Traders can securely and directly interact with the core system ensuring transparency and reduced transaction speeds.
TMSN token holders stand to enjoy more benefits like earning commissions from trading volumes on the platform, voting rights on the development of the project, access to premium services on the platform like advanced trading tools & trading research, and token burn. The token contract of TMS Network (TMSN) has successfully passed a security audit by Solidproof, confirmed by Coinsult, and no significant vulnerabilities were found on the network.
Polkadot (DOT), the Interoperability King
Polkadot (DOT) is a network that, at its core, does the governance, staking, and bonding of tokens. Polkadot (DOT) users can run individual blockchains on top of the existing platform, known as parachains. The network then unites the ecosystem of parachains, enabling secure communication across them.
DOT is the token for the Polkadot (DOT) network, and there isn’t a maximum supply of the tokens, meaning it’s an inflationary cryptocurrency. These are crypto assets with flexibility in coin creation that reduces the coin’s purchasing power over time.
Polkadot (DOT) had a legendary 2021, taking the market by storm and soaring in popularity simultaneously. The days of $50 highs are long gone now. Polkadot (DOT) is currently trading at $6.38, and financial experts expect a slight increase for the year.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is not your typical cryptocurrency because its goal is to speed up the processing speed of decentralized applications on the Ethereum network. Since introducing smart contracts on Ethereum, the network has struggled with scalability problems. Polygon (MATIC) tackles this by providing a layer 2 scaling solution, resulting in faster transaction speeds and lower transaction costs.
The continued use of Ethereum as the preferred contract chain for developing and using decentralized applications means that Polygon (MATIC) will be the scaling solution for many players. Polygon (MATIC) is integrated with many mainstream applications on the ethereum network and achieves upto 65,000 transactions per second.
Compared to TMS Network (TMSN), Polygon (MATIC) is limited because it’s not a standalone ecosystem and depends on the continued usage of another network. The TMS Network (TMSN) ecosystem has more functions and better prospects for the future than Polygon (MATIC).
Conclusion
DeFi experts believe the current price of $0.038 for TMSN will continue to rise as the network’s popularity grows. Presale 1 is ongoing, and the network has already raised over $2 million. Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT) prices have taken a hit recently, and experts expect a slight increase for the year. The two coins certainly cannot compete with TMSN as we get to the business end of the year.
Click here for more information about TMS Network.
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetwork
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tmsnetworkio
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.