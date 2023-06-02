TMS Network (TMSN) Tames The Tempest as Polkadot (DOT) And Render Token (RNDR) Lose Grip

Having achieved $6 million already by its fourth presale stage, TMS Network (TMSN) has shown great potential. Defying the odds, TMS Network (TMSN) has risen fast to become investors’ darling, unlike Polkadot (DOT) and Render (RNDR) currently in troubled waters. Read more here.
Defying The Odds, How The TMS Network (TMSN) Has Become Investors’ Darling
Overtaking Polkadot (DOT) and Render (RNDR), the TMS Network (TMSN) is leaving no stone unturned in offering amazing features that have captivated investors. For example, TMS Network (TMSN) provides a social trading feature allowing beginner traders to copy expert traders’ successful strategies. On the other hand, expert traders get to access MT5 and MT4 on TMS Network’s (TMSN) platform.
By so doing, TMS Network (TMSN) platform encourages expert and new traders. With this friendly trading ambiance, it is no surprise that analysts are predicting the value of TMS Network (TMSN), currently at $0.097, to reach $2.15 by year-end.
Another advantage of the TMS Network (TMSN) over Polkadot (DOT) and Render (RNDR) is that it’s not restricted to cryptocurrencies but also open to forex, stocks, CFDs, futures, and many more.
Amidst TMS Network’s (TMSN) Bullish Run, Polkadot (DOT) Continues to Suffer Instability
Polkadot (DOT) was built to foster easy communication between blockchains and bring together consortium and private chains and permissionless and public networks or oracles. Polkadot (DOT) also promised standard security and fast transactions, enabling traders to control their transactions and trade seamlessly.
However, besides being slow, Polkadot (DOT) has suffered instability. Just recently, Polkadot (DOT) had to be hugely supported to break the $5.35 mark. Also, despite bullish runs in the last week, which saw its value surge to $5.43, Polkadot’s (DOT) gain sank by 80% the next day, making its gain shortlived.
Ranked 13th in market capitalization, Polkadot’s (DOT) minimum predicted price at year-end is $4.75 and a maximum of $5.88. However, should the value drop below $5, Polkadot (DOT) could go as low as $4.20.
The uncertain future surrounding Polkadot (DOT) explains why investors are dumping it for rising tokens like the TMS Network (TMSN).
Render Flatters to Deceive Despite Early Promises in The Year
Ranked as the 50th cryptocurrency by market cap at $900,972,505, Render (RNDR) is supported by its parent company, OTOY, and established by Jules Urbach. As an ERC-20 token, Render (RNDR) is a utility token to pay VFX, motion graphics, and animation on the Render network.
At the time of writing, Render (RNDR) currently trades at $2.46, a drop of 4.01% from the day before. Render (RNDR) has crashed by 71.89% from its all-time high of two years ago at $8.76.
The Render token (RNDR) had embarked on a bullish run from January 2023, when it traded at $0.40 and recorded an increase of 260%, and eventually peaked at $2.90 on February 7. This had given several investors hope of an upward spiral, except it has only dwindled since, making infrequent bullish runs but maintaining low value.
One of the major concerns for investors is that while Render (RNDR) has approved the burn-and-mint proposal for the token, which had boosted aggressive purchases and price increases, there are still uncertainties concerning the proposal implementation.
Conclusion
While Render and Polkadot have made promising bullish runs this year, they are rocked by high volatility compared to the buzzing TMS Network (TMSN), which has grown from $0.03 to $0.097 in its fourth presale phase and is projected to multiply in value by more than 100 folds by December 2023.
