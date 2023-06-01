TMS Network (TMSN) Surpasses Avalanche (AVAX) and EOS (EOS) On the Way to New Presale Heights

Over the past two weeks, both Avalanche (AVAX) and EOS (EOS) have experienced modest value gains and are anticipated to maintain an upward trajectory in their trading. Nevertheless, their performance pales in comparison to that of TMS Network (TMSN), the latest cryptocurrency network, which witnessed an extraordinary surge of up to 2000% within a matter of weeks during its presale events.
Avalanche (AVAX) is up 18.5 percent in 14 days
In the past two weeks, Avalanche (AVAX), currently ranked as the 17th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has demonstrated a remarkable increase in its price. This positive trend followed a significant decline of over 12 percent that occurred approximately a month ago.
Avalanche (AVAX) functions as a decentralized network with the goal of simplifying cryptocurrency transactions by facilitating faster and more convenient transactions. As a prominent player within the DeFi ecosystem, Avalanche (AVAX) provides a range of services, including lending, borrowing, and exchanging.
Distinguished by its utilization of a proof-of-stake consensus protocol, Avalanche (AVAX) has garnered acclaim for its ability to deliver swift, cost-effective, and eco-friendly blockchain solutions.
Furthermore, Avalanche (AVAX) has forged partnerships with prominent technology entities such as AWS and Chainlink, aimed at offering enhanced and more efficient services to its user base.
EOS (EOS) price rally, gaining 13 percent in two weeks
EOS (EOS) was introduced in 2018 by Block.one through a successful initial coin offering (ICO) that generated billions of dollars. Its primary objective, as stated by the company, is to facilitate fast and secure transactions while providing developers with a user-friendly platform for creating decentralized applications (dApps).
The EOS (EOS) blockchain operates on a delegated proof-of-stake (DPoS) consensus protocol, ensuring robust network scalability and the capacity to handle a significant volume of transactions. As previously mentioned, EOS (EOS) boasts high throughput and low latency, enabling swift transaction processing.
These features make EOS (EOS) an appealing choice for developers seeking to build dApps that necessitate rapid transaction speeds. Additionally, EOS (EOS) offers developers access to a range of tools and resources, including development kits and APIs, to aid in the deployment of their applications on the EOS (EOS) platform.
Similar to Avalanche (AVAX), EOS (EOS) has also experienced a nearly 14 percent increase in value over the course of 14 days. It currently holds the 44th position in terms of market capitalization, with over one billion EOS (EOS) tokens in circulation.
TMS Network (TMSN) prepares for another bullish rally after gaining 2000% in a few weeks
The world of blockchain trading is buzzing with excitement as TMS Network (TMSN) continues to captivate the industry with its outstanding performance. Within a remarkably short span, the platform has achieved an extraordinary rally, surging by an impressive 2000%.
This remarkable accomplishment has garnered the attention of traders and investors, who eagerly anticipate the next steps for the TMS Network (TMSN) token as it progresses through its fourth phase of presale.
Throughout this year, TMS Network (TMSN) has made significant advancements within the blockchain industry, establishing itself as one of the top-performing networks currently available. The Network offers a unique and comprehensive suite of tools: including substantial AI technology, all the pros of a DeFi plattform of no intermediaries being needed, as well as personalized risk management catering to the individual trader’s needs and goals.
TMS Network (TMSN) was purposefully designed to tackle the challenges usually faced by blockchain-based trading networks: it gives traders seamless access to an array of assets, ranging from cryptocurrencies to stocks, FX, and CFDs, all easily accessible through an engaging user interface.
To ensure flexibility and scalability, TMS Network (TMSN) has implemented cutting-edge cryptography, multi-signature wallets, and a rigorous schedule of security updates and inspections, enabling the platform to effectively handle high network traffic and trading demands.
Conclusion
TMS Network (TMSN) has undeniably emerged as a formidable contender, surpassing its industry counterparts and showcasing remarkable performance. With a staggering 2000% gain during its three waves of presale events, TMS Network (TMSN) has firmly established itself as a platform that traders and investors can rely on to deliver exceptional outcomes this year.
