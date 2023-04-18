TMS Network (TMSN) Surges as Analysts Predict a Stellar 2023, Outperforming Rivals Chainlink (LINK) And Tron (TRX)

Competition in the crypto sphere is fiercer than ever in 2023, with huge names such as TMS Network (TMSN), Chainlink (LINK), and Tron (TRX) battling it out for pole position. The year started off pretty tight between these tokens, but thanks to the success of its first phase of presale, TMS Network (TMSN) began to rapidly outperform Chainlink (LINK) and Tron (TRX).
Interested in finding out what TMS Network (TMSN) is doing to give it such a leg up over Chainlink (LINK) and Tron (TRX)? Read on to find out more!
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is an all-in-one investment platform that allows investors to trade crypto and derivatives within the same space, a platform which has access to all major exchanges. TMS Network (TMSN) has accompanied this unified system with a vast array of trading tools, from advanced AI trade bots and signaling to basic educational courses and social trading features.
As you can imagine, these features have blown the minds of crypto enthusiasts which has led to the roaring success of the TMS Network (TMSN) presale. Along with low fees, high speeds, and a truly decentralized governance system, TMS Network (TMSN) features something for every type of trader, and with its second stage of presale still ongoing, it’s not too late to get involved!
Chainlink (LINK)
As opposed to TMS Network (TMSN) which offers a consumer product, Chainlink (LINK) has chosen a much more niche market over the years – developing infrastructure and dev tools for DeFi. Chainlink (LINK) offers its partners the SDKs, APIs, and smart contract infrastructure necessary to conduct DeFi on a business level, something that many analysts anticipate will put Chainlink (LINK) in a bullish position in the future.
However, there is no denying that such a B2B approach greatly restricts the audience that Chainlink (LINK) is exposed to. Chainlink (LINK) is still performing well, especially since its recent partnership formation with Avalanche (AVAX), but growth will be dwarfed in the face of TMS Network (TMSN).
Tron (TRX)
Tron (TRX) is a cryptocurrency that for years has set out with one core challenge – to make cryptocurrency more sustainable. Using its in-house protocol Sun Network, Tron (TRX) is able to provide levels of affordability, speed, and scalability that traditional PoW (Proof of Work) tokens simply cannot achieve. This has played a huge part in pushing crypto forward, making Tron (TRX) one of the biggest names in sustainable blockchain.
However, many analysts believe that Tron (TRX) is going to slow down dramatically in 2023. The reason for this is that a huge number of PoS (Proof of Stake) tokens are flooding the market right now, which are far more efficient than PoW protocols. Whilst there is an argument that Tron (TRX) could be even more efficient, this rise in PoS tokens has greatly reduced the gap in the market that Tron (TRX) once filled.
Final Thoughts
In conclusion, 2023 will be full of ups and downs for different tokens, with only the truly future-proof such as TMS Network (TMSN) set up for consistent gains. Tokens such as Chainlink (LINK) and Tron (TRX) will have to pull their socks up significantly if they want to keep up, but even if they landed some new features or partnerships, it would still be tough to compete with the consumer audience scope that TMS Network (TMSN) has.
If you’re starting to think about investing in TMS Network (TMSN) over Chainlink (LINK) and Tron (TRX), that’s a wise move – you’ll have to be quick though. TMS Network (TMSN) has already grown 963% in value throughout its presale, and this will likely double in the next couple of months alone! So, will you be a part of the TMS Network (TMSN) revolution, or will you simply sit there as an observer? Only you can make the call!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.