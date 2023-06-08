TMS Network (TMSN) Revealed as Shocking Crypto Challenging Arbitrum (ARB) and Polkadot (DOT)

The world of crypto sees its share of innovations, with newer platforms and tokens arising to fill in market gaps. However, some such projects, like TMS Network (TMSN), take this world by storm.
This article discusses how the ingenious TMS Network (TMSN) platform has been challenging Arbitrum (ARB) and Polkadot (DOT).
Arbitrum (ARB)
Arbitrum (ARB) is an Ethereum Layer-2 solution with higher throughput and lower fees than Ethereum. It’s speedy, scalable, and cost-efficient, as most Arbitrum (ARB) computation and storage are processed off-chain.
Supporting unmodified EVM contracts and having multiple dApps, wallets, tools, and partners, Arbitrum (ARB) has a solid footing indeed and boasts the highest total value unlocked (TVL) among all other layer-2 ecosystems.
Arbitrum (ARB) plans to launch its layer-3 solution Orbit, support programs in standard languages like C++ using Stylus, include more independent validators, and use Arbitrum One to move its protocol to layer 2. Recently, Arbitrum (ARB) tokens were airdropped to early users and rewarded users with high activity on the Arbitrum (ARB) network.
At the time of writing, the Arbitrum (ARB) token is at $1.18 – 34.51% below the all-time high of $1.80. May has shown crypto whale activities of sudden buying and selling of Arbitrum (ARB), so the situation is yet to play out completely.
Profits made by such activities and price rises are often unsustainable, however. Platforms like the TMS Network (TMSN) offer much more lucrative returns.
Polkadot (DOT)
Polkadot (DOT) is a unique layer-0 open-source multichain protocol that underlies layer-1 blockchains. With its unique system of para chains, Polkadot (DOT) is designed to act as the foundation of Web3.
Polkadot (DOT) facilitates cross-chain transfers of any data or asset type. So, Polkadot (DOT) can connect chains, oracles, permissionless networks, and whatnot to make the development of new apps and services straightforward. The Polkadot (DOT) blockchain is highly flexible and adaptive.
Here, the Polkadot (DOT) token is used to stake for operations and security, facilitate network governance, and bond tokens to connect para chains.
Polkadot’s (DOT) declining activity shows that investor interest in the platform is dwindling. 2023 has been rather unexciting for Polkadot’s (DOT) token’s price activity, although the Polkadot (DOT) platform itself consistently pushes out updates.
Polkadot (DOT) is not a very beginner-friendly or holistic platform, and it requires expertise, pushing newcomers to easier but more profitable ventures like TMSN.
TMS Network (TMSN)
Posing as the first-of-its-kind platform, TMS Network (TMSN) has worked to attract traders of all levels and interests. It bridges the gap between crypto and other assets like Forex and stocks, allowing users to trade them all on a single interface.
From educational content, availability of trading bots, analytics, and allowing users to see and follow each other’s trade moves, the TMS Network (TMSN) platform focuses on ease of trading and community building. And TMSN token holders get access to premium features, governance rights, passive commission, among other benefits.
With its low fee, strong security measures against manipulation and fraud, advanced encryption, and insured assets, TMS Network (TMSN) promises a safe, accessible, and efficient avenue free of entry barriers and hacker and fraudster activity. Transactions are fast, scalable, and transparent.
Investor and trader interest in TMS Network (TMSN) has been sharply increasing, as evident by an almost 2000% increase in the token’s price.
In the 4th phase of its pre-sale, the token has raised over $6 million in revenue, and a profitable future is projected.
Conclusion
Whereas Polkadot (DOT) and Arbitrium (ARB) are innovative solutions that address major market gaps, they have their limitations that the TMS Network (TMSN) challenges. This is making the TMS Network (TMSN) the next big thing in the world of crypto, promising a far more profitable future than other investments. Ride the wave:
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio
Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.