TMS Network (TMSN) Outperforms Top 8 New Cryptocurrencies: ApeCoin (APE) and Aptos (APT) Smashed

The cryptosphere is nothing if not volatile. After an Elon Musk tweet, Aptos (APT) rocketed, only to come down when it became clear Musk wasn’t talking about the crypto, and ApeCoin (APE) is facing an uncertain future thanks to contradicting staking outcomes. However, the new decentralized exchange TMS Network (TMSN) is barging ahead with 1600% profit gains.
Elon Musk’s Tweet Ignites 7% Surge in Aptos (APT) Value
Aptos (APT) is a layer-1 blockchain incorporating elements from the former Diem blockchain and Move, a Rust-based programming language developed by Meta. Competing with Ethereum and Solana, Aptos (APT) provides improved scalability and network capacity. Founded by Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, both ex-Meta employees, Aptos (APT) is listed on the Binance exchange.
On Friday, Aptos (APT) experienced a 7.4% spike in under a minute following a tweet from Twitter CEO Elon Musk that read, “AI APT OTT!”
The price of Aptos (APT) swiftly reverted after Musk removed his tweet because “APT” referred to Advanced Persistent Threats in this case, not the Aptos (APT) token. Consequently, Aptos’s (APT) price fell back to its previous level after Musk deleted the tweet an hour later.
Despite the price fluctuation, Aptos (APT), the native token of the Aptos (APT) blockchain, has maintained steady growth. This growth coincides with gains in the broader altcoin market following the successful Ethereum Shanghai upgrade.
ApeCoin (APE): NFT and Metaverse Leader, but Can High Staking Rewards Last?
The ApeCoin (APE) ecosystem is flourishing in gaming and brand development, but its generous 100% APY staking rewards could be detrimental. While ApeCoin (APE) saw an 8.4% increase in the last fortnight, the rewards might be causing selling pressure on the token.
Upcoming token unlocks and less-than-stellar fundamentals may pose challenges for ApeCoin (APE). Success in blockchain gaming projects within the ApeCoin (APE) ecosystem and new partnerships between Yuga Labs and top brands could influence gains.
Traders are capitalizing on the generous ApeCoin (APE) staking rewards introduced by ApeCoin (APE) DAO, which yielded 90% annual returns in the first two months. However, these traders seek risk-free ApeCoin (APE) gains rather than token accumulation, possibly creating consistent selling pressure.
In 2023, ApeCoin’s (APE) circulating supply will nearly double, potentially causing price volatility. Token unlocks typically result in supply dilution and selling pressure, influencing the token’s price trajectory.
TMS Network (TMSN): Thriving in Market Volatility
Market volatility is an inevitable aspect of the financial world, and navigating through such turbulence can be daunting for investors. However, TMS Network (TMSN), a decentralized asset management platform, is designed to help users effectively manage their investments amidst fluctuating market conditions.
A key feature of TMS Network (TMSN) is its integration of advanced risk management tools. These tools help users better assess the market environment and make informed decisions that account for potential risks. By providing users with a comprehensive suite of analytics, TMS Network (TMSN) empowers them to optimize their investment strategies, even during periods of market instability.
TMS Network’s (TMSN) community-driven approach encourages a collaborative environment for users to share insights, knowledge, and strategies. By fostering an active community, TMS Network (TMSN) enables users to learn from each other, helping them confidently navigate market volatility.
In essence, TMS Network (TMSN) is well-equipped to support users during times of market volatility. With its advanced risk management tools, decentralized infrastructure, and collaborative community, TMS Network (TMSN) enables users to make informed decisions and thrive in the ever-changing financial landscape.
TMS Network (TMSN) has proven its potential by securing $4.0 million in liquidity during the first phase of its presale. The second phase is now open, providing an opportunity to acquire tokens at $0.08 each.
