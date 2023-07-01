TMS Network (TMSN) Offering Conquest Beyond the Borders of Uniswap (UNI) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

The new TMS Network (TMSN) cryptocurrency has investors excited over its promise of high returns that analysts project to rival popular cryptocurrencies like Uniswap (UNI) and Dogecoin (DOGE). TMS Network (TMSN)’s remarkable features have quickly enabled it to dominate the market and create hype.
Here is a comparison of TMSN Network (TMSN)’s features with Uniswap (UNI) and Dogecoin (DOGE) to help you understand the increasing hype around the new crypto.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is an Ethereum-based trading platform where users can trade all digital assets, including Forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. The TMS Network (TMSN) platform is open to all, and its decentralized nature requires no intermediaries making transactions faster, cheaper, and transparent.
The platform’s unique features level the playing field for all traders through its unique features of social trading, on-chain analytics, trading bots, and arbitrage trading signals. It further supports MT4 and MT5 integration, AI-driven features, strategy builders, and educational content to help amateur traders compete with seasoned ones.
The TMS Network (TMSN) platform follows a revenue-sharing model through which token holders earn a commission whenever the platform grows. Similarly, token holders also receive additional benefits of voting rights, access to premium services, and ad revenue shares.
TMS Network (TMSN) is currently in its 4th presale stage and has a value of $0.12. It has grown over 3900% from its initial launch, and analysts still expect the token to increase rapidly.
Uniswap (UNI)
Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange platform where users trade Ethereum tokens. It is built on Ethereum blockchain technology and allows anyone to create a market for all ERC20 tokens. The Uniswap (UNI) protocol utilizes the DEX mechanism, which enables the platform to store users’ funds without any third party, making the exchange process securer.
The Uniswap (UNI) platform is popular among crypto enthusiasts for its ease and utility. Anyone can access Uniswap (UNI) without an account, and it does not charge traders any fee. Uniswap (UNI) only collects a 0.3% charge for trades that reward liquidity providers.
Uniswap (UNI)’s token has shown consistency in 2023. Its value of $5.16 from January has remained more or less stable throughout the year so far. The Uniswap (UNI) token declined to $4.08 on 11th June following the decline of the crypto market. But the coin quickly returned to $5.02 because of its version 4 launch.
Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin (DOGE) is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency to traditional cryptos. It was initially considered an amusing meme-coin but has grown to become one of the biggest cryptocurrencies.
Compared to Bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) has abundant tokens and script technology. These features have made it a faster, more adaptable, and more consumer-friendly version of Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGE) is an inflationary coin. Every four years, its quantity is halved, keeping its value high.
2023 has been a consistent year for Dogecoin (DOGE). The token price changed from $0.07 to $0.061 from January to June. Its slight drop amidst the June decline of the crypto market makes Dogecoin (DOGE) one of the most stable altcoins.
However, Dogecoin (DOGE) has dropped 91% from its peak value. If it drops over 95%, a rally will occur that will steeply raise Dogecoin (DOGE)’s value.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a volatile coin. Its future is unknown and failing to attract investors. In contrast, TMS Network (TMSN) has a bullish dominance, creating hype among investors.
In Conclusion
Older cryptocurrencies like Uniswap (UNI) and Dogecoin (DOGE) fail to attract investor attention with their negligible growth patterns and uncertain futures. However, TMS Network (TMSN), in contrast, is on a rapid incline promising to overtake Uniswap (UNI) and Dogecoin (DOGE) and offers high returns.
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio
Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.