TMS Network (TMSN) Holds Solid Ground as Cosmos (ATOM) and Render Token (RNDR) Slip Away

In 2023, cryptocurrencies are increasing their value by launching new features and upgrades. Cosmos (ATOM) and Render Token (RNDR) had good momentum at the beginning of 2023, but they may be slipping. On the flip side, TMS Network (TMSN) holds solid ground and is helping revive the cryptocurrency world.
Let’s discuss the recent performance and updates in Cosmos (ATOM), Render (RNDR), and TMS Network (TMSN).
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is an unparalleled trading platform that accepts all assets, such as forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized community-led platform that removes intermediaries and guarantees unparalleled levels of security and transparency to users.
The TMS Network (TMSN) platform also levels the playing field for all traders through its unique features of social trading, on-chain analytics, arbitrage trading signals, and strategy automation tools.
TMS Network (TMSN) follows a revenue-sharing model, which allows token holders to earn commission as the TMS Network (TMSN) platform grows. Token holders also enjoy other perks like voting rights, premium services, and shares in ad revenue.
TMS Network (TMSN) is currently in its fourth presale stage after successfully completing the first three. Since its launch, TMS Network’s (TMSN) token has seen a boom of almost 2000% in price and has raised over $6 million in revenue.
Cosmos (ATOM)
Cosmos (ATOM) is known as the “internet for blockchains.” Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem is a decentralized network that connects blockchains through Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) technology.
This allows every chain in the Cosmos (ATOM) ecosystem to share information with one another. Aside from sharing data Cosmos (ATOM) also has a streamlined development process, enabling users to create their own blockchains in a fraction of the time.
Cosmos (ATOM) values the sovereignty of every individual blockchain: blockchains must secure, govern, and run their own validators. The Cosmos (ATOM) token is used to maintain communication between blockchains.
In 2023, Cosmos (ATOM) rose to a height of $15.45 in February but failed to sustain this breakout. Announcements such as Quasar starting its mainnet saw short-lived increases in Cosmos’s (ATOM) price too. The market shows an overall bearish momentum.
In contrast, TMS Network (TMSN) is rising rapidly, making it a profitable investment option.
Render Token (RNDR)
The Render Token (RNDR) is a peer-to-peer marketplace where users can trade unused GPU (Graphics Processing Units) power to render animations, visual effects, and motion graphics projects.
Render Token (RNDR) network uses blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, ensuring that the final image rendered is high quality and cost-effective. In other words, the Render Token (RNDR) allows owners to monetize their idle GPU power.
The Render Token (RNDR) network includes a component of node operators. These operators enable renting GPU power and charge Render Tokens (RNDR) according to the renting duration.
The Render Token (RNDR) is currently performing well in the market. In 6 months, the Render Token (RNDR) has increased to $2.42 from $0.4 in January. One reason for this price jump is the new features added to Render Token’s (RNDR) network, such as the ORBX export command tailored especially for Render Token (RNDR).
While the Render Token (RNDR) has added new features to boom its value, analysts predict this rise to be temporary and regular price increments to fall.
In Conclusion
Cosmos (ATOM) and Render Token (RNDR) have been performing better than many other currencies in the market. However, the profits that TMS Network (TMSN) promises are unmatched. Joining the presale now can give traders significant profits.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.