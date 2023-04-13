TMS Network (TMSN) Flourishes 2240% as Institutions Show Interest in Crypto ETFs, Outclassing Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT)

TMS Network (TMSN) has experienced a massive surge in value, outclassing other cryptocurrencies such as Polygon (MATIC) and Polkadot (DOT). The recent rise in interest by institutional investors in crypto ETFs has played a significant role in TMS Network (TMSN)‘s upward trajectory, with the cryptocurrency’s profits flourishing by 2240%. This article delves into the reasons behind TMS Network (TMSN)‘s success and compares it with other popular cryptocurrencies in the market.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer 2 scaling solution built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Polygon (MATIC) aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions with high throughput, making it an attractive option for decentralized applications and users. Polygon (MATIC) also supports interoperability between different blockchains.
Polygon (MATIC)’s price is showing signs of an uptrend after bouncing off a critical demand area at $1.09. This move has absorbed selling pressure and induced a spike in buying pressure, resulting in a nearly 2% move that could be the start of a reversal. Investors can expect a swift 11% move if Polygon (MATIC) collects the buy-stops resting above $1.16 and $1.24 equal highs.
However, a daily candlestick close below $1.07 could invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon (MATIC), potentially triggering a 4.3% downswing to $1.02.
Polkadot (DOT)
Polkadot (DOT) is a blockchain technology platform that aims to improve the scalability and interoperability of blockchain networks by providing a secure and decentralized environment for different blockchains to communicate and interact.
Polkadot (DOT) uses a unique sharding technology, known as the “parachain,” that enables multiple parallel blockchains to run on the same network. The DOT token is the native cryptocurrency of the Polkadot platform and is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance purposes.
The ‘Polkadot Converse’ trademark has been secured by Polkadot (DOT), with additional details about the application included in the ‘goods and services’ section of the filing.
The trademark covers various areas, including software for social networking, creating, managing, as well as software for creation, among other things.
As of April 9, 2023, Polkadot (DOT) was trading at $6.19. Over the past seven days, the value of Polkadot (DOT) cryptocurrency increased by 7.2%, while its overall increase in the past 30 days was 8.7%.
In the last 24 hours (at the time of writing), Polkadot (DOT)’s circulating supply decreased by 23.83%, indicating that investors and traders are holding onto the crypto. If this growth continues, Polkadot (DOT) could soon surpass the $7 price threshold.
TMS Network (TMSN)
The decentralized trading platform of TMS Network (TMSN) connects traditional and emerging assets and operates on Ethereum’s blockchain, providing a seamless trading experience for traders.
TMS Network (TMSN) addresses major issues such as high fees, price manipulation, and transaction delays, setting itself apart from others in the market. Its social trading feature lets users copy successful traders’ strategies, while on-chain analytics and trading bots provide informed decision-making.
The platform ensures the safety of traders’ assets and transactions with security measures such as encryption, multi-sig wallets, and regular audits.
Moreover, TMS Network (TMSN) offers several functionalities with its unique token, including lower trading costs, elevated staking incentives, and the authority to participate in governance voting processes.
The token currently trades at $0.05 in stage two of its presale, representing over a 100x rise in initial presale price. As a result, analysts predict a bullish 2023 for the platform.
In conclusion, TMS Network (TMSN) is a user-friendly and reliable platform that offers rapid transaction processing rates and exceptional token features. With its dedication to protecting users’ privacy and security, it has become the go-to platform for traders. Joining TMS Network (TMSN) now would be the perfect time to get involved in the biggest thing of 2023.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.