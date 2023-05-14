Of all the words in the English dictionary, “regulation” has to be the most terrifying to crypto enthusiasts. Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you will have heard all about the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) and its plan to crack down on crypto and the negative impact this has had on the confidence of Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC).
Frankly, Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC) have handled the SEC situation in a cringe-worthy way – just look at TMS Network (TMSN) for example, which has been exploding in value despite everything going on. Read on to find out what TMS Network (TMSN) is doing differently!
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a 100% decentralized investment platform, and the SEC does not appreciate decentralization. However, TMS Network (TMSN) is in a uniquely protected position against the SEC thanks to its asset offerings. Any TMS Network (TMSN) investor can trade not only crypto but also stocks, futures, FX, CFDs, and more, and this is appealing to traditional traders and the SEC.
The SEC has so far been turning a blind eye to TMS Network (TMSN) thanks to its derivative offerings, its on-platform education suite, and its excellent overall transparency. TMS Network (TMSN) is also affordable, efficient, and secure, so there really isn’t much for the SEC to crack down on! As a result, TMS Network (TMSN) has seen a highly successful presale, which has led to a 1600% valuation boost to $0.08!
Arbitrum (ARB)
Arbitrum (ARB) is a level-2 token for the Ethereum (ETH) network, meaning activity on the Arbitrum (ARB) network directly improves the performance of Ethereum (ETH). Ethereum (ETH) has long since been one of the most efficient and interoperable blockchains on the market, and Arbitrum (ARB) will only push the token forward into new heights of flexibility.
However, Arbitrum (ARB) is not alone in the market – it faces huge competition from an oversaturated market of level-2 Ethereum (ETH) tokens, and this will make it hard to hide from the SEC. Sure, the SEC will often turn a blind eye to innovative and stand-out tokens, especially when money is involved, but when there are so many tokens like Arbitrum (ARB), the SEC will likely pick a couple to protect, and the remainder will face serious crackdowns.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is a crypto service development provider which offers developers everything they need to get started with decentralized app development. Polygon (MATIC) stands out from competitors by taking a more lighthearted approach to dApps, focussing heavily on NFTs, metaverse, and other blockchain-driven entertainment products. This is in contrast to Polygon’s (MATIC) competitors, who mostly focus on facilitating DeFi.
Unfortunately, Polygon (MATIC) will face very similar struggles to Arbitrum (ARB) – there is a lot of competition out there, and the SEC is not going to appreciate the concepts of NFTs and the metaverse. As a result, Polygon (MATIC) is likely to be negatively impacted by the SEC, leaving its DeFi-focussed competitors scrambling to appeal its services to the pesky regulatory board.
Final Thoughts
In conclusion, the SEC will send ripples through the crypto industry, but if a token is truly unique and innovative, it should have what it takes to fight back. Many tokens, such as Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC), have too much competition, which will make it a survival of the fittest situation, whereas stand-out tokens, such as TMS Network (TMSN), have simply shrugged off the threat.
It looks like TMS Network (TMSN) is protected from the SEC, so it would be mad not to get involved whilst the value is still only $0.08! The token has grown over 1600% in the last few months, and this is not expected to slow down, so TMS Network (TMSN) has a legitimate chance at making you some serious money! So, don’t wait around – get involved and be a part of the decentralized investment revolution!
