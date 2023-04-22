TMS Network (TMSN) Conquers the Crypto Colosseum with Staggering $4.0 Million Investment: Aptos (APT) and Avalanche (AVAX) Stand Defeated

With a staggering $4.0 million already raised, TMS Network (TMSN) has exceeded all expectations, and it’s still only in the second stage of its presale. At $0.08, the $TMSN token has already risen 1600%, and with weeks of the presale still left, many are speculating it could go much higher. This has had a damaging effect on most altcoins’ prices as Aptos (APT) and Avalanche (AVAX) struggle to gain interest from crypto investors.
Aptos (APT)
Aptos (APT) is a cutting-edge blockchain project designed to make it easy to build dApps. The Aptos (APT) platform utilizes a unique consensus mechanism known as Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS), which ensures that transactions are processed quickly and securely.
One of the standout features of Aptos (APT) is its high throughput capacity, which can process up to 10,000 transactions per second. This high throughput capacity is achieved through the use of advanced sharding techniques, which enable the Aptos (APT) network to scale horizontally as demand increases.
Another key feature of Aptos (APT) is its low transaction fees. With traditional blockchains, transaction fees can often be high, but Aptos (APT) uses a unique fee model that is designed to keep transaction costs low.
Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche (AVAX) is designed to offer superior performance, scalability, and security. The Avalanche (AVAX) platform utilizes a unique consensus mechanism, which enables it to process thousands of transactions per second with sub-second finality.
Avalanche (AVAX) also has the ability to support multiple virtual machines (VMs) simultaneously. This allows developers to build applications on Avalanche (AVAX) in a variety of programming languages, making it enticing for developers.
Another key feature of Avalanche (AVAX) is its advanced governance system, which enables stakeholders to participate in decision-making processes through on-chain voting. This helps to ensure that the Avalanche (AVAX) network is governed with the interests of all stakeholders taken into account.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a versatile trading platform designed to give traders access to multiple asset classes such as cryptocurrency, equities, forex, and CFDs. TMS Network (TMSN)’s advanced trading tools help mitigate risks associated with these asset classes while providing opportunities to profit from them.
One of TMS Network (TMSN)’s standout features is its copy trading functionality. This feature allows users to follow and replicate the trades of successful traders on the platform. This social trading feature is fully integrated with the trading tools on TMS Network (TMSN), and they provide a seamless and efficient trading experience.
TMS Network (TMSN) also offers users several passive income options, including staking their TMSN tokens to earn a percentage of trading fees generated on the platform. Another way to earn a passive income is by providing liquidity to the market. Users can provide liquidity to TMS Network (TMSN)‘s pool by depositing their tokens, which are then used for trading on the platform.
Conclusion
With all crypto bull seasons, it’s the new cryptos that reward investors the most, and it’s apparent this market is no different. With $4.0 Mio already raised and the second stage of the presale still underway, TMS Network (TMSN) is certainly leading the way. This is affecting other alts, such as Aptos (APT) and Avalanche (AVAX), as they struggle to gain interest in the early part of the bull season.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.