TMS Network (TMSN) Breaks New Ground with $4.0 Mio in Presale Event, Surpassing Internet Computer (ICP) and Aptos (APT)

Presale events have always been lucrative opportunities to get in on a token while it’s severely devalued, a strategy that paid off for early investors in tokens such as Internet Computer (ICP) and Aptos (APT). However, these past events are becoming increasingly difficult to describe as “successful,” due to the roaring success of the ongoing TMS Network (TMSN) presale.
There’s no denying that Internet Computer (ICP) and Aptos (APT) have held their ground strongly since their presale days, but with valuation growth rates of 963% so far, TMS Network (TMSN) is truly breaking new ground. So, are you just going to sit there, or are you going to read on to find out more about the next big thing in crypto?!
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a state-of-the-art investment platform that provides an all-in-one space for the trading of crypto, stocks, futures, and other digital assets. No registration is required to get started on TMS Network (TMSN), with the platform simply requiring a wallet connection to facilitate trading. Along with its social trading tools, decentralized governance system, and competitively low fees, TMS Network (TMSN) stands out with its user-centric approach,
TMS Network (TMSN) doesn’t stop there though – it also features tools for strategy building, on-chain analytics, trading signals, and AI trade bots, all within a low-latency and interoperable blockchain network! All of this combined has made analysts highly bullish for TMS Network (TMSN), an overall market sentiment that was boosted dramatically by the token selling out of its first stage of presale in just two weeks!
Internet Computer (ICP)
Internet Computer (ICP) is a crypto network that was designed with a vision to unify all blockchain networks into a single decentralized economy. The platform has proposed doing this by designing its infrastructure around scalability and most importantly, interoperability. This means that developers can integrate their blockchain products and services into the Internet Computer (ICP) network, helping to slowly contribute to the token’s vision.
The vision of Internet Computer (ICP) is certainly admirable, but it’s not quite fulfilled its promise just yet. The idea is only truly interoperable if developers can understand the complexities behind the Internet Computer (ICP) token system. Ultimately, the technology behind Internet Computer (ICP) has the potential to deliver on its promise, but the complexity and inaccessibility of the network will greatly stunt its growth.
Aptos (APT)
Much like TMS Network (TMSN), Aptos (APT) is a newcomer in the world of crypto. Aptos (APT) is a team of blockchain experts dedicated to bringing decentralized networking to the mass market, but instead of focussing on investment as TMS Network (TMSN) has, Aptos (APT) has taken the broader scope of Web3.
This means that Aptos (APT) is tackling the futuristic concepts of DeFi, the metaverse, and NFTs, aiming to craft the future of the web through its blockchain network. However, these concepts still do not have the support and confidence from investors that commercial investment platforms such as TMS Network (TMSN) do. As a result, it will be difficult for Aptos (APT) to keep up with competitors unless major advancements in Web3 are made soon.
Conclusion
Despite still being relatively new coins, Aptos (APT) and Internet Computer (ICP) both enjoyed success in their past presale events, although these past wins have been greatly overshadowed by the ongoing success of the TMS Network (TMSN) presale. $TMSN has raised a whopping $4 million in its first and still ongoing second presale so far, much of which came from its sell-out first stage, and this figure is set to grow even further throughout its second stage of the presale.
So, are you going to just sit there and watch TMS Network (TMSN) break presale records, or are you going to play a part in it? No sign-up is required so there’s really no excuse – get your wallet connected to the platform, and you could be sitting on some serious gains in the near future!
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio
Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.