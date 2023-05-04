TMS Network (TMSN) Attracts Enormous Million Dollar Investment, Leaving Conflux (CFX) & NEO (NEO) in the Shade

Sometimes in the crypto market, it does not matter how well a token performs – when a competitor comes along with $4M of fresh funds, it’s intimidating. This is exactly what TMS Network (TMSN) has recently achieved, and naturally, Conflux (CFX) and NEO (NEO) are terrified.
So, with Conflux (CFX) and NEO (NEO) left in the shade, is it a wiser investment for you to stake your cash in TMS Network (TMSN)? The answer to this is a resounding “yes!” and if you want to know why, read on.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a one-stop platform for all things investment, where investors can trade both cryptos and derivatives, learn about risk-averse trading, analyze the market, develop strategies, and automate trades within the same space. No sign-up is required to use TMS Network (TMSN), and all of this combined sets new standards for investment accessibility. TMS Network (TMSN) is also MT4 and MT5 compatible, making it suitable for advanced integrations.
The ongoing TMS Network (TMSN) presale has been a huge hit so far, raising a whopping $4M, hitting $0.08 per token, and boosting the token’s revenue by 1600%! This is thanks to the innovations and accessibility of TMS Network (TMSN) and how the platform has a 100% decentralized governance system. Don’t miss out on your opportunity – get staked in TMS Network (TMSN) today to gain the right to vote on its future features and events!
Conflux (CFX)
Most crypto enthusiasts have a special place in their hearts for the continent of Asia, as it hosts some of the most innovative minds in the crypto space. Conflux (CFX) is an Asia-based crypto provider that is all too aware of the plethora of crypto talent in Asia and how this is underrepresented in blockchains. Specifically, Conflux (CFX) aims to solve interoperability issues between Western and Eastern blockchains, a common problem in the industry today.
Conflux (CFX) has the potential to bring enormous growth to Asian cryptocurrencies as well as the Western tokens that will benefit from this, but the road ahead is still bumpy. China continues to be problematic in terms of regulations despite government endorsement of crypto, and with this being the biggest market of Conflux (CFX), success is not going to come easily!
NEO (NEO)
NEO (NEO) is a cryptocurrency provider that specializes in bringing smart contract technology to the masses. In their current state, the smart contracts that power cryptos around the world are complicated to develop, limiting the market to cryptography engineers. NEO (NEO) has recognized this problem and has developed infrastructure and dev tools to simplify the process.
Accessibility is key in the crypto industry as blockchain technology is complicated, and without tokens such as NEO (NEO), things would develop much slower. However, there’s no denying that NEO (NEO) is a little late to the party as tokens such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Chainlink (LINK) are currently dominating the smart contract niche.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Conflux (CFX) and NEO (NEO) are both key players in pushing the global crypto industry forward, but they will face great obstacles and competition along the way. On the other hand, the all-in-one nature of TMS Network (TMSN) puts it in a far more unique position, allowing it to bypass the competition from more restrictive investment platforms.
So, don’t start selling your Conflux (CFX) and NEO (NEO) as both tokens are playing the long game, but just don’t expect to get rich overnight like you could if you invested in TMS Network (TMSN). Do your research on $TMSN, but be quick about it because the price has not stopped increasing since the presale began!
Presale: https://presale.tmsnetwork.io
Whitepaper: https://tmsnetwork.io/whitepaper.pdf
Website: https://tmsnetwork.io
Telegram: https://t.me/tmsnetworkio
Discord: https://discord.gg/njA95e7au6
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.