TIA Price Surges 13% While BlockDAG Rolls Out 350% Bonus with LISTING1000 – What Next for IP?
Could Celestia’s recent TIA Price recovery and Story (IP) bullish momentum be a sign of what’s next for the crypto market? With TIA Price rebounding from key support levels and Story (IP) bullish momentum making it potentially the top performing cryptos, the market is buzzing with opportunities. As traders assess whether these assets will maintain their upward trends, another contender is quietly positioning itself for a breakout—BlockDAG.
While early adopters of top performing cryptos like Celestia and Story enjoy gains, those who missed out have a fresh opportunity with BlockDAG’s “LISTING1000” bonus code. Offering a massive 350% bonus, this could be the rare chance to maximize BDAG holdings just before its mainnet launch and listings on 10 major CEXs.
BlockDAG’s ‘LISTING1000’ Bonus: A Chance You Don’t Want to Miss!
If you’ve watched top performing cryptos like Celestia and Story surge and wished you had gotten in early, BlockDAG might be your chance to turn the tables. With its presale raising over $197 million and more than 18.5 billion BDAG coins already sold, BlockDAG is quickly gaining attention. The ongoing presale is now in its 27th batch, with BDAG priced at $0.0248—a 2,380% increase from its initial price of $0.001. That kind of growth potential is rare, and BlockDAG’s “LISTING1000” bonus code makes it even more enticing by offering a 350% bonus on every purchase.
The bonus means that for every BDAG coin bought, participants receive an additional 3.5 coins. This is a strategic move as BlockDAG prepares for its mainnet launch and listings on 10 major centralized exchanges (CEXs). These listings could push BlockDAG into top performing cryptos territory, creating a buzz and potentially driving demand. The timing is perfect for those looking to gain a foothold in a promising project before it hits mainstream exchanges.
With BlockDAG’s X1 Miner app already attracting over 500,000 active users and the project’s strong push towards adoption, this could be the last chance to grab BDAG at presale prices. The “LISTING1000” code offers a powerful opportunity—don’t miss out while others are reaping the rewards!
Can Story Bullish Momentum Push It to $3.7 and Beyond?
Story bullish momentum is turning heads in the crypto market, with a 40% surge pushing its market capitalization to around $680 million. The Average Directional Index (ADX) at 55.1 indicates strong trend strength, suggesting the rally might not be over yet. Key technical indicators like the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) show a shift to positive territory at 0.10, signaling renewed buying pressure. Traders are now watching if Story bullish momentum can push the price to $3.7, potentially boosting its market cap to $1 billion.
The bullish sentiment is also supported by strong exponential moving averages (EMs), showing solid market health. However, the market remains cautious, as a dip in momentum could lead to a retest of the $2.16 support level. The next few days could be crucial in determining whether Story can sustain its impressive rally.
Can TIA Price Sustain Its Recovery? Key Levels to Watch
The TIA price has shown a promising rebound, climbing 13.74% to $3.51 with trading volume surging by 74.67%. This bounce from the $2.50-$2.80 support zone has sparked interest among traders, who are now closely watching whether the price can break through critical resistance at $4.2 to $4.5. Stronger resistance lies ahead at $7.0 and $9.5-$10.0, marking the next big test for Celestia’s momentum.
While this recovery is encouraging, the TIA price remains under a broader bearish trend, struggling against a descending trendline. For a true reversal, the price needs to break and hold above $4.2 with sustained buying support. A failure to maintain the current momentum could lead to a retest of the $2.50 level or even a drop toward $2.00, keeping market participants on their toes.
Summing Up
With TIA price showing signs of recovery and Story bullish momentum keeping traders on their toes, the crypto market is brimming with opportunities. While Celestia aims to break through resistance levels and Story eyes the $3.7 mark, BlockDAG is offering something that sets it apart—a chance to get ahead of the curve.
The top performing cryptos landscape is often defined by those who got in early, and BlockDAG’s “LISTING1000” bonus code offers a rare opportunity to do just that. With a 350% bonus on BDAG purchases and the project preparing for its mainnet launch and CEX listings, this could be the ticket to the next big win. The market is moving fast—don’t miss the opportunity to maximize your BDAG holdings while you still can!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.