XRP Price Forecast: Legendary Analyst Says You Won’t Believe How Far XRP Will Go With This Altcoin Rival Rallying 36,000%

A legendary analyst has recently made predictions that have captured the attention of investors. According to the legendary analyst, the XRP price is set to reach new highs as its altcoin rival, ETFSwap (ETFS), surges by an astonishing 36,000%.
This impressive rally has captured the attention of investors eager to capitalize on potential gains in the coming months, especially following ETFSwap’s recent listing on Uniswap.
Can The XRP Price Breakout Of The Current Price Trend?
The XRP price has recently undergone a significant retracement. Despite this, the legendary analyst remains optimistic, projecting that the XRP price will reach new highs in the coming months as buying pressure continues to build. The legendary analyst, Harry, shared his insights on X, pointing out that XRP has yet to retest the critical $1.96 breakout level.
Currently, the XRP price is hovering between $1.96 and the 2017 all-time high of $2.77. According to the legendary analyst’s technical analysis, this positioning indicates growing bullish momentum. He further suggests that if XRP’s current flag formation breaks to the upside, the XRP price could be poised for a powerful rally toward new highs.
ETFSwap (ETFS): Altcoin Rival To Outperform XRP With 36,000% Surge
ETFSwap (ETFS) is capturing attention, not only for its high-profile listing on Uniswap but also for its groundbreaking approach to ETF trading. Since its recent debut on Uniswap, the platform has delivered remarkable returns, doubling the investments of investors who bought the ETFS token in its just-concluded presale. This strong momentum has prompted a legendary analyst to predict a 36,000% surge for the altcoin rival.
As the first of its kind, ETFSwap (ETFS) allows investors to seamlessly trade tokenized ETFs on the blockchain, providing investors with tools like advanced ETF price tracking, user-friendly trading interfaces, and 24/7 access to global markets. These features have been instrumental in driving traction and fostering wider adoption of the platform among investors and legendary analysts, who recognize its unparalleled potential for long-term growth as an altcoin rival.
With its recent Uniswap listing, investors can now purchase the ETFS token at an affordable price and gain easy access to the platform’s advanced features and incentives. This creates multiple opportunities for profit beyond the anticipated 36,000% surge in the token’s value as predicted by the legendary analyst. For instance, investors who acquire the ETFS token on Uniswap can not only trade tokenized ETFs, but participate in liquidity pools, and earn up to 87% APY through staking.
Unlike many altcoins that lose credibility after listing on major exchanges, this altcoin rival, ETFSwap (ETFS), is securely built on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring its resilience and ability to thrive in the competitive ETF crypto landscape. Moreover, to add another layer of credibility and boost the confidence of traders, the platform’s network has undergone a thorough audit from Cyberscope.
With its Uniswap listing already generating significant profit for early investors and its utilities making ETF trading more accessible, ETFSwap (ETFS) is becoming the ultimate choice for investors seeking high returns. Now is the time to act before this altcoin rival gains momentum and skyrockets by 36,000%, leaving the XRP price in its wake.
Conclusion
While the XRP price faces a period of consolidation, ETFSwap (ETFS) is rapidly gaining traction with its innovative approach to ETF trading, and its recent Uniswap listing has provided significant momentum. A legendary analyst is particularly bullish on ETFSwap (ETFS), predicting that this altcoin rival will surge by 36,000%.
Additionally, ETFSwap (ETFS) plans to launch its own ETF in 2025. The ETF status could potentially draw in more institutional and retail investors, further propelling the ETFS price upward. So, for investors looking to capitalize on the potential 36,000% ROI this altcoin rival can give, now is the time to buy the ETFS token at an affordable price on Uniswap.
For more information about the ETFS Launch:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.