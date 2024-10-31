The Shiba Inu Price Won’t Rally 10,000x to Hit $1 in 2024, but This SHIB Altcoin Rival Can in 5 Months

Bullish Shiba Inu price predictions are rolling in after Bitcoin spurred a market rally in mid-October. The Shiba Inu price has stayed in the green zone for 30 days. Yet, many investors are opting for a new altcoin called Propichain (PCHAIN).
Focused on the Real estate sector, Propichain is a new DeFi token centered on real-world asset tokenization. Propichain’s presale is ongoing as investors rush to join its ecosystem. Yet, can PCHAIN outshine SHIB? Keep reading.
Shiba Inu Price Predictions for Q4 2024
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and many other altcoins have impressed investors over the past few weeks with increased bullishness in the crypto market. Despite a troubled Q3 2024 for meme coins, the Shiba Inu price has recovered impressively.
Currently trading at $0.00001888, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has risen by 31.99% in the past 30 days. Its 7-day chart also indicates a 4.98% Shiba Inu price increase.
Following this recent surge, investor excitement in Shiba Inu (SHIB) has increased. Analysts posit that the Shiba Inu price rally will continue for the following reasons.
Firstly, DeFi activity in Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) ecosystem has risen in the past few months. Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) burn rate has also jumped 880% over the past seven days. Analysts say these factors might spur a Shiba Inu price increase.
Propichain’s (PCHAIN) Presale Could Raise Higher Profits than Any Shiba Inu Price Jump in 2025
Propichain (PCHAIN) is a crypto project that aims to boost real estate investment opportunities. It is uniquely designed to help all investors, including beginners and experts.
Propichain (PCHAIN) features blockchain technology, AI, metaverse services, and fractionalized NFTs. These services power its ecosystem and provide users with investment opportunities.
Propichain’s (PCHAIN) AI services conduct detailed market research, identifying quality opportunities for investors. This allows investors to find profit opportunities without spending extra time or effort.
Investors can also automate trades using Propichain’s (PCHAIN) AI services. For instance, users can set automatic buy orders that execute when an asset reaches a certain valuation. This gives investors a lead as they can capitalize on opportunities as they emerge.
Building on AI-driven insights, Propichain helps investors capitalize on profit opportunities via fractionalized NFTs that reduce housing costs. These NFTs empower investors to acquire fractions of certain assets instead of whole properties.
It greatly reduces cost barriers that hinder investors from participating in the real estate sector. Propichain’s (PCHAIN) fractionalized NFTs also hold DeFi value, as owners can use them as collateral in loan-earning platforms. This increases earning opportunities for willing participants in the real estate sector.
Additionally, Propichain provides metaverse-based virtual tours, allowing investors to get a good picture of their desired property before making any purchases. These virtual tours allow investors to view apartments from anywhere in the world, thus closing geographical barriers and expanding investing opportunities.
A final point on how Propichain eases investing experience is via easy lease renewals and efficient rental payments. Propichain’s (PCHAIN) smart contract technology empowers investors to create and enforce agreements smoothly.
This facilitates automatic rent payments, allowing landlords and tenants to maintain a smooth working relationship. Analysts agree that Propichain combines several technologies to provide unmatched access to the best investment opportunities within the real estate sector.
Propichain is positioning itself to become a global leader in the real estate sector by making it easy to access investment opportunities. Furthermore, its launch coincides with the expected expansion of the $300 trillion real estate sector, making it an unmissable opportunity for high profits.
Bullish Shiba Inu Price Predictions vs Propichain’s (PCHAIN) 800% Presale Profit
Propichain’s presale started with a massive buzz as many investors are eager to capitalize on its mega price rally. Trading at $0.004, PCHAIN is in stage one of its presale. However, its value will jump by 800% when it reaches a listing price of $0.032.
According to many expert predictions, PCHAIN could surge by 10,000x in the next few months. Already, altcoin holders are forsaking the hope of a mega Shiba Inu price rally in favor of Propichain’s ongoing presale.
For more information about the PropiChain Presale:
- Website: https://propichain.io/
- Join Community: https://linktr.ee/propichain
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.