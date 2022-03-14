The Metaverse and What It Means for Online Gambling

The concept of a metaverse isn’t new. In 1992 it was described in the novel Snow Crash, and since then, many online communities have developed on the concept. Second Life is a very popular online metaverse where people have created avatars and are building virtual communities through virtual reality headsets and controllers. This concept of a virtual life has been taken further into the online gambling industry.
What’s a Metaverse?
The metaverse is (or is going to be) an online virtual world in which people will be able to work, play games, socialize, and trade things. The metaverse concept is challenging to comprehend now, just like the internet was complex for us to understand in the beginning.
This technology will have the potential for players worldwide to visit the best online casinos that are just as amazing as today’s most magnificent casino resorts and play their favorite games. It’s expected that this step forward will revolutionize the online gaming industry as it’ll introduce super-real-life online casino gaming.
Suppose you can imagine yourself at a five-star resort casino where you can hear all the noises taking place in the Casumo live casino lobby. Bells are going off where someone has won a jackpot on a slot machine; there are blackjack tables where you can hear the falling of chips and gamblers placing bets. At the poker table, you can see all your opponents (in their avatar forms) Placing bets and trying to bluff each other, each facial expression clear as day.
This is how the future looks for online gambling, and this is how it’s going to be. Many online casinos are already in the stages of development, and it’s pretty astounding what technology at this moment is capable of doing.
The Best Casinos in the Metaverse
1. Bloktopia Casinos
It’ll be a 21-level skyscraper that’ll host various virtual activities. Bloktopia has positioned itself as the perfect place for beginners to start. There’ll be a penthouse and a gaming level where players can play gambling games and poker.
- URL: Bloktopia.com
- Founded: 2021
- Currency: BLOK
2. Decentralized Casinos
Decentraland is another endeavor into the metaverse. In collaboration with Tominoya Casino, they accept customers into their virtual site. Host avatars of actual company employees guide virtual guests to play roulette or blackjack. The site accepts MANA and DAI cryptocurrencies.
- URL: Decentraland.org
- Founded: 2015
- Currency: MANA/DAI
Final Thoughts
While many people can engage in virtual online worlds, the actual full engagement in a metaverse is still some years away. The technology to capture body motions, facial expressions, and body language must still be developed.
However, it’s predicted that business meetings will move from two-dimensional meetings to the metaverse within the next three years, where participants will appear as avatars conducting meetings. It’s good news for avid online gamblers looking forward to an online gambling metaverse.