Ethereum & XRP Price Analysis: Is This Viral DeFi Crypto The Next Hot Target on Whales’ December Radar?

Ethereum (ETH) has finally shown momentum, breaking out of the box pattern it has been trading in for the past few weeks.
An increase in Spot Ethereum ETF inflow has also helped the ETF price maintain momentum. With ETH, the XRP price has also shown good momentum from the lower zone of the range, rising by 7.23% in the last seven days.
With this price surge in Ethereum and Ripple, some investors have booked their gains and are entering the DTX Exchange’s presale. Crypto whales have entered the presale in previous stages of DTX presale and are looking to add more as the token is available at an undervalued price.
Spot Ethereum ETF Sees Highest Inflow In Six Weeks; ETH Price Aims $3,000
Spot Ethereum ETFs in the US have reached their highest inflows in the last month and a half, driven by a post-election boost in the crypto market. The nine newly launched spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a combined inflow of $52.3 million. The Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) led with $26.9 million, while the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) followed with $25.4 million. The other seven spot Ethereum ETFs had no inflows.
This development has impacted ETH price positively as other altcoins are facing a slight pullback; Ethereum is standing tall with over 8% gains on Wednesday. After the bottom creation in August, this is the first time ETH has given a breakout of the range bound pattern. The May and July low, $300 psychological level, is the immediate resistance for price and the nearest target.
Large Ripple Transfer: Will It Affect XRP Price?
Ripple’s recent transfer of 470 million XRP has generated market speculation about its purpose. This large transaction to an unknown wallet comes as optimism builds in the cryptocurrency market. Former President Trump recently mentioned the potential removal of Gensler, which could boost the XRP price. Gensler has been a leading figure in the long legal fight against Ripple—a battle that has likely kept investors wary and weighed on XRP price’s value.
However, Ripple is still way behind other altcoins due to long corrections. To end the yearly correction, the XRP price has to clear the $1 barrier, along with the formation of a bullish HH and HL pattern.
VIP Rebate Program Makes DTX Exchange Ready For 100X Pump
In the stock market, investors get dividends with price appreciation, making it an added benefit. There are no dividends in cryptocurrencies, but the DTX Exchange is solving the problem for crypto investors. DTX Exchange has brought a VIP rebate system through which users can create a whole new source of income. With this program, users can earn up to 3% of the revenue from the platform fee.
With a revenue-sharing program, DTX also provides staking features that offer 29% APY, the highest in the industry. With these features for its users, DTX Exchange is proving its community-focused and growth approach, which will help it expand further in the future.
Also, the DTX platform has been named a one-stop shop for traders due to its advanced features and tools, which increase traders’ profitability. DTX Exchange provides 1,000x leverage for trading with no KYC requirement.
Now in Stage 4 at $0.08—up 300% from its Stage 1 price of $0.02—the DTX token offers a promising 150% gain with a launch target of $0.2. Strong demand continues to fuel this growth, pushing presale earnings past $6.8 million.
Learn more:
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.