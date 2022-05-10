The Eggs World: First 3D Racing Game in the P2E Industry With Skins, Carts, and Much More!

THE EGGS WORLD is the First Multiplayer Cart Racing Metaverse and 3D turn-based game, set in an immersive world, where gamers acquire skins and carts to form their character and compete with other players in a very competitive race game!
Unlike many cart racers, the game features an open-world hub that links to all the courses. The player can drive around this area to reach different parts of the game. Mine resources, mint your NFT skins & carts, and start racing to get Power-ups and win the race.
Inspired by successful games, such as Crash Racing Team on PlayStation, the game combines the best of two worlds– a fun and exciting CCG PVP experience, a PVP competitive and social gameplay modes and activities as well as a decentralized item ecosystem through the game items as NFTs and world-building powered with DeFi elements.
The Eggs World is first and foremost a fun and exciting game, with huge simplicity and depth. The Game is designed to attract both worlds, the blockchain-powered decentralized ecosystem where gamers’ actions determine the development of the game, as well as the pure gaming and competitive aspect of collecting power-ups, racing, and climbing the leaderboards to win tournaments, airdrops, and giveaways.
Owners of the first NFT collection will get 3D characters airdropped that they will be able to play the game with, after minting the 10k characters collection, The team will start building carts NFT collection which some of it will be also airdropped to the main collection 2D NFT holders, By owning one of the first 10k collection you can have also the token airdropped which date of launching will be announced on our official website.
The game storyboard and cinematic trailer will be announced by the end of Q4 of 2022.
Disclaimer: Roadmap can be changed according to community & DAO preferences or choices, We reserve the right to update, change or replace any part of the Whitepaper or roadmap without prior notice.