The $DOGS Airdrop: A Memecoin Revolution?

The highly anticipated $DOGS airdrop went live yesterday, marking a significant milestone for the memecoin community.
Binance has announced its support through the 57th Launchpool program, alongside other major exchanges like Gateio, Bitget, and Bybit. With a total supply of 550 billion tokens, $DOGS has allocated 22 billion (4%) to Launchpool users, creating a buzz around its potential.
The airdrop method has fostered a strong community, with many using the Telegram-based application to earn $DOGS tokens. The fact that 94% of tokens will be released into circulation is likely to attract investors. Users can farm $DOGS tokens using $BNB and/or $FDUSD, with Binance reserving 85% of the 22 billion tokens for $BNB holders and 15% for $FDUSD holders.
🔶 Binance 57. Launchpool: $DOGS! $DOGS, Telegram tabanlı ve güçlü komüniteye sahip bir memecoindir. Airdrop usulü ile çok fazla kişinin $DOGS kazanmak için uygulamayı kullanması ve bu şekilde komünite yaratılması sonucu @Binance, 57. Launchpool programı ile $DOGS… pic.twitter.com/3DCBJbWIRM
— Orhan Büyüktaş (@Cryptotalees) August 24, 2024
The Launchpool event, which began on August 23, will last for three days, allowing users to sell their earned tokens after listing. Impressively, $8 billion worth of $BNB and $FDUSD have been locked to farm $DOGS on Binance Launchpool.
Bitget Exchange has already emerged as the first centralized exchange to distribute the $DOGS token. With its strong community and significant exchange support, $DOGS is poised for a memorable debut. Will you be part of the memecoin revolution?
$8,000,000,000 worth of $BNB and $FDUSD have been locked to farm $DOGS on the Binance launchpool
▶️ Total BNB locked: 1.064M
▶️ Total FDUSD locked: $1.8 billion
If you guys haven't joined yet, then you can use my #Binance link to farm DOGS 👇https://t.co/xMwEDsVUbf
Check… pic.twitter.com/jVyvEII76G
— Wise Advice (@wiseadvicesumit) August 23, 2024
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
