The $DOGS Airdrop: A Memecoin Revolution?

August 27, 2024

The highly anticipated $DOGS airdrop went live yesterday, marking a significant milestone for the memecoin community.

Binance has announced its support through the 57th Launchpool program, alongside other major exchanges like Gateio, Bitget, and Bybit. With a total supply of 550 billion tokens, $DOGS has allocated 22 billion (4%) to Launchpool users, creating a buzz around its potential.

The airdrop method has fostered a strong community, with many using the Telegram-based application to earn $DOGS tokens. The fact that 94% of tokens will be released into circulation is likely to attract investors. Users can farm $DOGS tokens using $BNB and/or $FDUSD, with Binance reserving 85% of the 22 billion tokens for $BNB holders and 15% for $FDUSD holders.

The Launchpool event, which began on August 23, will last for three days, allowing users to sell their earned tokens after listing. Impressively, $8 billion worth of $BNB and $FDUSD have been locked to farm $DOGS on Binance Launchpool.

Bitget Exchange has already emerged as the first centralized exchange to distribute the $DOGS token. With its strong community and significant exchange support, $DOGS is poised for a memorable debut. Will you be part of the memecoin revolution?

