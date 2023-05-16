With every rising industry, there will always be bad eggs – some evil minds see cutting-edge concepts such as crypto as an opportunity for a scam. Recently, this has manifested in the form of AI-generated CEOs and executives within the crypto industry, convincing vulnerable investors that a token has true value when it’s fake.
Thankfully, there are plenty of trustworthy tokens out there to invest in, such as the currently thriving TMS Network (TMSN). However, even some trustworthy tokens such as Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC) are facing challenges despite not being involved in the AI CEO scandal. Read on to find out what’s going on here, and why TMS Network (TMSN) is a safer investment.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a state-of-the-art investment platform that focuses on appealing to the masses. By facilitating investment in crypto, stocks, FX, CFDs, and more, TMS Network (TMSN) is unifying investors from different backgrounds into an all-in-one trading platform. TMS Network (TMSN) also appeals to any experience level, offering advanced analytic features, commission opportunities and MT4/MT5 bridges for experts, and learning resources for beginners.
TMS Network (TMSN) has also maintained optimism despite the ongoing AI executive scandal, primarily due to the truly decentralized nature of TMS Network (TMSN). When token holders call the shots, there is no reason for TMS Network (TMSN) to get involved in such scandals, and institutional investors have noticed this. As a result, TMS Network (TMSN) has raised $5.6 million in its presale and has gained 1700% in valuation.
Arbitrum (ARB)
Arbitrum (ARB) is a level-2 token based on the Ethereum (ETH) network, meaning transactions and projects based on the Arbitrum (ARB) fork will directly improve the performance of the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. Ethereum (ETH) is already a highly efficient network, so Arbitrum (ARB) has been smart to augment this further.
Unfortunately, Arbitrum (ARB) has been caught up in the recent AI-generated crypto CEO drama, despite not being involved. Investors have begun to generalize the industry and assume the worst from unfamiliar tokens, and this has negatively impacted Arbitrum (ARB). However, Arbitrum’s (ARB) track record is clean, so whilst Q2 2023 is likely to be bumpy for the token, it’s expected to recover later in the year.
Polygon (MATIC)
Polygon (MATIC) is a crypto service provider that focuses on empowering software developers to switch to decentralized apps (dApps). Polygon (MATIC) is not unique in this approach, although its competitors generally focus on DeFi development, whereas Polygon (MATIC) has taken a shine to the metaverse, NFTs, and other futuristic Web3 concepts.
Frustratingly, Polygon (MATIC) has also been negatively impacted by the ongoing crypto executive scandal. Much like Arbitrum (ARB), Polygon (MATIC) operates legitimately, yet this has not stopped its value from declining. Ultimately, Polygon (MATIC) needs to be more proactive to prevent valuation loss in the current market climate, but this could be achieved with a stronger focus on decentralized governance like TMS Network (TMSN).
Conclusion
Overall, there’s no denying that there is a dark side to crypto, with scammers starting to generate AI CEOs to provide a false sense of security to investors. Now that has been revealed, investors are pointing fingers at tokens such as Arbitrum (ARB) and Polygon (MATIC) despite them being innocent and legitimate.
Thankfully, TMS Network (TMSN) foresaw these challenges and has been wise to embed decentralized governance and transparency into the foundation of its network. This has helped keep pesky accusers away from the token, leaving it to thrive in its presale. So, get involved before it’s too late – the presale has already driven the valuation up by 1700%, and who knows – you could be laughing when this growth has increased to 3,400%!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.