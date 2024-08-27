Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Arrested In France, Faces Serious Charges Amid Global Scrutiny

Pavel Durov, the influential founder of Telegram, was arrested in France on Saturday, sparking global concerns. The arrest occurred as Durov arrived in Paris, disembarking from his private jet at Le Bourget Airport.
French authorities apprehended him under a warrant accusing him of serious crimes, including terrorism, child abuse content, money laundering, and drug trafficking. If convicted, Durov could face up to 20 years in prison.
The arrest has sent shockwaves through the tech world, particularly affecting the cryptocurrency market. Toncoin ($TON), closely linked to Telegram, plummeted by 13%, dropping from a high of $6.8 to a low of $5.3 following the news.
JUST IN: Toncoin $TON falls 13% following Telegram founder Pavel Durov's arrest in France. pic.twitter.com/KoHvQQBBGk
— Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) August 24, 2024
In response, the TON community released a statement reaffirming its commitment to decentralization and freedom of speech, principles Durov has long championed. The community emphasized its support for Durov during this challenging time and encouraged unity and resilience among its members.
Statement from the TON Community
Following the recent news related to the Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov, we want to assure everyone that the TON community remains strong and fully operational.
As a community committed to freedom of speech and decentralization, we stand firmly…
— TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) August 24, 2024
Elon Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), has publicly called on France to release Durov, highlighting the global implications of the case.
🚨🇺🇸🇷🇺 BREAKING: Elon Musk has called on France to FREE Telegram founder PAVEL DUROV. pic.twitter.com/D2ZkK0VmRf
— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) August 25, 2024
Little Insight On Who Durov Is
Durov’s career is marked by significant achievements and controversies. He first gained recognition by co-founding VKontakte (VK), Russia’s largest social network, in 2006. However, after clashing with Russian authorities over privacy and content control, Durov sold his stake in VK in 2014 and left Russia.
Who is Pavel Durov?
Pavel Durov, the founder and owner of Telegram, is a significant figure in the tech world. As of August 24, 2024, his net worth is estimated at $15.5 billion, placing him among the world’s wealthiest individuals, ranked #120.
Durov’s notable achievements… pic.twitter.com/LO4TWaV5wY
— Russian Market (@runews) August 24, 2024
In 2013, he launched Telegram, a messaging app known for its focus on privacy and security, now boasting over 700 million monthly active users. The platform has played a key role in various global conflicts, including the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Durov, now a French citizen residing in Dubai, faces a complex legal battle that could have far-reaching consequences for his future and the future of Telegram.
