Technicals Signal 250% Bullish Rally For Dogwifhat and IntelMarkets If Michael Slayer’s $100K BTC Price Prediction Fulfills 

With BTC price nearly doubling post US election results and Dogwifhat (WIF) continuing to rally with a recent Coinbase announcement, the crypto market is in a healthy state. Meanwhile, investors have also discovered another platform, IntelMarkets, that also seems promising.
What features and offerings are attracting investors to INTL and why it has the potential to be the next big thing, let’s find out in this article!
Spot Bitcoin ETFs record the largest ever inflows of $2 billion
BTC price has been on a bull run ever since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential elections. This year, BTC price has more than doubled, and stands at $90,700. In the past week, BTC price has increased by 10.49%. In the monthly time frame, BTC price saw a growth of 32.94%.
The election period has been really beneficial for spot Bitcoin ETFs. In the 2 days leading up to the election, spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded the largest-ever inflows of nearly $2 billion. One of the spot Bitcoin ETFs, IBIT, has now crossed the $40 billion inflows threshold. Additionally, the spot Bitcoin ETF achieved this in 211 days, the fastest time for any ETF.
Experts believe that the impressive spot Bitcoin ETF growth can push the BTC price higher. They predict that BTC price may cross the $100k threshold to reach $115,788 by January 2025.
Dogwifhat (WIF) surges 38.62% this month
Based on the public-favorite Shiba Inu dog, Dogwifhat (WIF) is another meme coin that has been rallying lately. At the time of writing, Dogwifhat (WIF) is trading for $3.64. Last week was beneficial for Dogwifhat (WIF), where it surged 18.63%. In the past month, Dogwifhat (WIF) rose over 38.62%.
Experts believe that this growth is connected to a recent Coinbase announcement. On Nov 13, Coinbase announced that Dogwifhat (WIF) is now a part of its listing roadmap. This news excited Dogwifhat (WIF) investors, and within 24 hours, the token reached close to its all-time high price.
While Dogwifhat (WIF) has since corrected its price, the market is still bullish for the token. Crypto analysts believe Dogwifhat (WIF) may reach $12.05 by January 2025. They also think another platform, IntelMarkets, has huge rally potential.
IntelMarkets (INTL) to become the next leader in AI projects
Analysts believe that IntelMarkets, due to its innovative trading features, has the potential to match the growth of big names like Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogwifhat (WIF).
IntelMarkets is a trading platform unlike any other. IntelMarkets combined AI and blockchain to become the first enterprise-grade AI platform for trading analysis and automation. Featuring a proprietary L1 blockchain, the platform facilitates trading.
IntelMarkets has unique trading robots programmed to provide the most refined trading strategies. These bots can do the most complex calculations in seconds, they have been trained on more than 100,000 data points. With this feature, even a complete beginner can try trading. Thus, there’s no need to worry about having a finance background when using IntelMarkets!
The platform also clears the trading interface confusion. The standard trading interfaces usually display conflicting buy/sell signals. On one hand, some indicators show a buy signal, while others show a sell signal. This complicates the decision-making process and leads to huge losses. But IntelMarkets’ Intell-Array monitoring system checks all these and gives a single signal to users.
INTL is performing well in its 6th presale stage. Selling for $0.054, the INTL token has already raised over $2.4M. With its star team consisting of experts from MIT, Renaissance Technologies, and OpenAI, the platform has gained a lot of reputation in the market. Analysts believe that IntelMarkets is on its way to becoming the next big thing in the AI sector, and is currently the best investment decision.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.