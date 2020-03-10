We’ve been watching with bated breath as Tap.Global launches a revolutionary crypto app and Mastercard approved prepaid card. This new product enables users to both store, trade, and spend their crypto all from one centralized app. Tap is changing the game, and partnered with one of the biggest payment providers in the world.
The Tap app
Through the tap app, users can store a variety of crypto in the built-in wallet and trade through multiple major exchanges. By scanning major exchanges around the world, Tap brings traders the best price on the crypto of their choice, day and night. If you haven’t got much time to spend combing through exchanges, this will hugely benefit you. Tap provides the liquidity, and you can conduct a trade with the click of a button (and only one KYC – we all know how laborious those can be). Further to that, the app also allows you to send both fiat and cryptocurrencies to a person’s bank account and wallet, creating an industry first modern alt-banking option.
The Tap app is essentially everything you need as a crypto trader:
- You can exchange any supported altcoin without having to transfer funds from one exchange to another.
- The Tap app scans all major exchanges to find you the best price on the trading pair(s) of your choice.
- All of your digital assets are kept safe in the built in wallet, for you to access at any point.
The card
Tap.Global launched a revolutionary crypto app and Mastercard approved prepaid card – providing a necessary service to crypto traders around the world. The Tap card comes free with the app, and allows you to spend crypto anywhere that Mastercard is accepted. It’s linked to your account, so all you need to do is swipe away. The funds will transfer once your crypto has been converted into your selected fiat currency.
There are three versions of the card available:
- Tap Free
- Contactless Tap Prepaid Card
- £1000 free fiat FX exchange per month (0.5% after)
- £500 free ATM withdrawals per month (2% after)
- 0.5-1.5% Crypto exchange fees (25% discount if fees paid with XTP)
- Tap Black
- Contactless Tap Prepaid Card
- £3000 free fiat FX exchange per month (0.5% after)
- £1000 free ATM withdrawals per month (2% after)
- 25% discount on Crypto exchange fees (increasing to 50% if fees paid with XTP)
- Tap Titanium
- Contactless Tap Prepaid Card
- Unlimited free Fiat FX exchange
- Unlimited free withdrawals at ATMs
- Cost price crypto exchange fees
Step into the future
Interested in getting involved as Tap.Global launches a revolutionary crypto app and Mastercard approved prepaid card? The Tap products are enabling crypto users everywhere to step into the future of digital assets. It doesn’t have to be a mission to swipe, trade, and store your crypto – with one app, you can now do all of these things and so much more.