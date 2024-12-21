Sui (SUI) and Polkadot (DOT) Search for Support as Rival Altcoin Hits New December Highs

Sui recently recorded a new all-time high price but it fell into a corrective period after rejecting a critical support. While Sui consolidates its losses, Polkadot is also losing momentum after a recent sell-off by short holders.
Meanwhile, Rollblock’s viral altcoin has broken its previous record by experiencing skyrocketing demand during Q4’s altseason.
Rollblock (RBLK) Breaks Previous Record as Demand Skyrockets in December
Rollblock’s native RBLK altcoin has been soaring through the charts ever since its presale launch. Since Rollblock has already raised more than $7.34 million in record time, analysts are optimistic about the potential of this new GameFi project. Although Rollblock has already broken several of its all-time high records, analysts are projecting another 13.25% price jump as soon as the current presale stage sells out.
The reason why Rollblock’s demand is skyrocketing is the platform’s unique approach to bringing Web3 technology to the world of iGambling. Since traditional online gaming platforms still struggle to offer good security to users, Rollblock is bringing trust and transparency back to the iGambling world with its GameFi project. Rollblock’s smart contract has already been audited by SolidProof which ensures a slippage-free gaming experience. If that wasn’t enough, then Rollblock also encrypts all financial data and bets on Ethereum’s immutable blockchain to offer complete immunity against third-party manipulation.
With these security features, crypto traders can now make massive gains by playing 7,000+ AI-powered games on Rollblock’s GameFi ecosystem. As they play and win, they can accumulate more of the platform’s native $RBLK token which functions as an independent altcoin on the open market.
Since Rollblock is committed to giving back to its loyal community of investors, the platform has an attractive revenue sharing model that redistributes up to 30% of the platform’s weekly revenue to long-term token holders as staking rewards. As more traders jump toward Rollblock’s innovative GameFi project, analysts are anticipating a significant price jump before the end of this week. For now, RBLK tokens are selling for only $0.0415 which makes it the perfect time to invest in Rollblock before the price skyrockets until the end of December.
Sui (SUI) Consolidates Losses After Hitting Record High Price
Sui recorded a new all-time high price of $4.93 earlier this week as the demand for altcoins soared across the market. Sui’s recent rally came after a strategic announcement about Sui partnering with China’s Ant Digital to tokenize real-world assets (RWA). Since Sui’s new venture is focused on the environmental, social and governance sector, analysts expect Sui’s price to experience another wave of upward movement after consolidating its losses.
Sui is currently trading for $4.59 after an intraday decline of 4.90%. Despite this sharp decline, Sui’s community sentiment is still 84% bullish as traders expect the altcoin to make a comeback soon. Sui’s technical indicators also support this narrative as Sui’s RSI is still in the neutral zone and the MACD indicator confirms an upward momentum. If Sui can test its previous ATH level again, Sui’s price could enter a price discovery towards the $7.40 target.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Crashes Despite High Activity on Relay Chain
Polkadot has shown impressive growth over the past 30 days despite recording some lows. Since the Polkadot Relay Chain recorded more than 32 million transactions in October 2024, analysts were optimistic about Polkadot’s price action during Q4’s bull market. Despite these bullish predictions, Polkadot’s price has fallen deep into bearish territory. Polkadot is currently trading for $7.19 after a 6.81% intraday decline.
Polkadot’s recent crash is fueled by a profit-taking sentiment as Polkadot’s price fell below the critical 10-, 20- and 30-day Exponential Moving Averages. Since Polkadot’s MACD indicator confirms a downward trend, Polkdadot’s price could crash to the S1 support at $4.81 soon.
Rollblock to Outshine SUI and DOT with 100x Rally in Early 2025
As Sui consolidates its losses and Polkadot heads into bearish territory, analysts are turning towards Rollblock’s viral GameFi project. Since Rollblock is already poised for a massive 100x rally in early 2025, now is the ideal time to invest in the RBLK token before the price skyrockets.
Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!
- Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/
- Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.