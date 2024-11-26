Sui Network Resolves First Major Outage, Back Online After Two-Hour Downtime

The Sui Network, often compared to Solana for its speed and scalability, faced its first significant outage on Thursday, causing a two-hour halt in transactions.
The issue stemmed from a bug in the network’s transaction scheduling logic, preventing validators from producing new blocks.
The Sui network is back up and processing transactions again, thanks to swift work from the incredible community of Sui validators.
The 2-hour downtime was caused by a bug in transaction scheduling logic that caused validators to crash, which has now been resolved. https://t.co/TJh2zwvQcD
During the outage, no new blocks were generated, effectively grinding the network to a standstill for over two hours. However, the Sui community quickly mobilized, and the network was back up and processing transactions soon after.
The bug that triggered the downtime caused validators to crash, but thanks to a swift and coordinated effort by the network’s validator operators, the issue was promptly resolved. This rapid response highlights the strength and resilience of the Sui community.
Sui’s validator operators demonstrated their effectiveness in crisis management, ensuring minimal disruption to the network. Their collaborative efforts are a testament to the solid foundation and commitment of the community, which remains a driving force behind Sui’s continued development.
With the bug fixed and the network restored, the Sui blockchain is once again operational, processing transactions as usual. While this outage was a setback, it also showcased the network’s ability to recover quickly, reassuring users of its reliability moving forward.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
