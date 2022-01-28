Stream Coin All Set for Its ICO and MeiTalk Platform Launch on February 1st

Dubai, UAE, January 27, 2022 — Stream Coin (STRM) is debuting a cutting-edge, all-in-one platform named “MeiTalk” to bring reform and innovation into the live streaming sector. Driving the engine of this platform is the STRM token, which has an upcoming initial coin offering (ICO) on February 1.
Since Stream Coin announced its blockchain-based project in late 2021, many stream enthusiasts and investors alike have shown overwhelming interest resulting in an influx of new members daily. Meanwhile, the creative team of the Stream project has been working assiduously to ensure the success of the forthcoming STRM ICO.
The MeiTalk platform intends to offer a hub for streamers and viewers to experience unique features such as auto-translation, customized advert selection for streamers, and advanced filtering on content and viewership — a first in the live streaming space.
Up to 1 billion STRM will be sold during the ICO, representing 18.12% of the entire supply. Users will be limited to purchasing 11,110 STRM, $9,999 at the ICO price of $0.9 per coin.
Despite this restriction, there will be no minimum purchase requirement. Anyone who lives in a nation where cryptocurrency purchases are permitted will be able to take advantage of the initial sale. ICO investors who purchase at least $50 worth of STRM will also be eligible to join a referral program as a special bonus.
Most notably, Stream Coin will feature its version of a standard contribution system (such as Bits on Twitch), through which live streamers can earn the STRM cryptocurrency by accepting donations from viewers. For their part, loyal viewers can earn STRM by watching adverts in the middle of the live stream. On the Stream NFT Marketplace, live streamers will also be able to sell popular clips of their streaming sessions as NFTs.
STRM can be purchased with BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, BUSD, ABBC, CRO, OKB, FTT, KCS, GT, MEX, and ZB.
STRM will be available on more than a hundred different cryptocurrency exchanges once the ICO is complete. This is also expected to kick off the coin’s circulation within the Stream ecosystem. To maintain a strict token supply, any remaining coins from the ICO will be burned. The corporation will burn the equivalent number of tokens from its supply.
Stream Coin has laid the foundation for a successful ICO and the subsequent launching of MeiTalk (later this year) through strategic partnerships with other companies such as Real Research, expansion of its Telegram communities, promotions, presale activities, and more.
Join the official Stream Coin communities:
- Telegram: https://t.me/StreamCoin_Official_Community
- Kakao: https://open.kakao.com/o/gxC3ssQd
- Official STREAM (STRM) BEP-20 Contract Address: 0xc598275452fa319d75ee5f176fd3b8384925b425
- Official Stream Coin (STRM) CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/stream-coin/
Media Contact:
Company: Stream Coin
Email: [email protected]
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.