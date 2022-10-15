SPORTFANTOKEN – A Revolution Of Sport Prediction And Fan Token

Sport Fan Token is a Web3 Sport-Fi Ecosystem that is combined with NFTs, DeFi, GameFi, allowing users to launch fan token and predict sports matches with our platform.
We provide wagers on a wide variety of sports, including basketball, football, tennis and others, and there are two methods to participate in the games: Tournaments and Predict to earn.
What We Do
Sport Fan Token is built on Web3 utilities, Fan Token Launchpad, and “Predict to Earn” is a prediction game-based that lets players win rewards based on their predictions of sports games from all over the world, including the upcoming World Cup 2022 in November and other sport tournaments. How much passive income you get depends on how many match you predict and how many $SFT you have, and you can make more rewards by joining our special event.
We decided to make this idea a reality to help people who are addicted to sports and love sports. We did this because we know that gambling addiction is the uncontrollable urge to keep gambling no matter what it does to a person’s life. Our main goal is to keep people from losing money at any service providers and to keep them excited and having fun while doing the same thing.
SportFanToken – Decentralized Platform
A whole new age of decentralized games is something that Sport Fan Token hopes to usher in. There will be no cheating at any of the games since they are all going to be run on smart contracts. On the blockchain, each and every piece of game data will be accessible at all times. Our group maintains a high standard for the overall quality of the products we produce.
Even though you can find a simple prediction game just about everywhere on the web, Sport Token Fan is special for a few key reasons that make it worthwhile to play.
- Easy access: In certain countries, you may play right away without having to provide any personal information or through a Know Your Customer (KYC) check.
- Free and open to the public: All you need is a web3 wallet to get started.
- Quick payment: Successful wagers are immediately credited to the user’s cryptocurrency wallet.
- Publicly available, the smart contract may be inspected by anybody using BNB Chain.
Conclusion
Sport Fan Token is a user-friendly, decentralized, peer-to-peer prediction platform:
- Peer-to-peer
- No limits
- Decentralized
- Community-powered
From the idea to the finished product, Sport Fan Token is dedicated to developing a product that prioritizes security, simplicity, and the user experience. This is done with the intention of providing our players with a sense of comfort and safety when they are using our platform to play games. Audits by reputable authorities and comprehensive stress testing will be performed on our contracts.
Contact
Website: https://sportfantoken.io/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SportFanToken
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/sportfantokenchannel
Telegram Group: https://t.me/sportfantokengroup
Discord: https://discord.gg/tVugpurN87
CONTACT: Company Name / Brand Name: SportFanToken, Contact Person: Bashir, Company Address: Rte de Bourges, 36100 Issoudun, France. Email: [email protected]
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.