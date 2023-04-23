Sparklo (SPRK) To Perform Better than Exchange Tokens Huobi Token (HT) and KuCoin Token (KCS)

Huobi Token (HT) and KuCoin Token are exchange tokens with great utility. Exchange tokens used to be great investment strategies, but not as much of late.
Characterized by downtrends, investors are opting for projects with guaranteed profits. Sparklo’s presale is one of such projects, according to reports. Investors are more than curious about it, as they are already participating in its presale.
Huobi Token (HT) Burn Shows Undesired Results
The Huobi Token is the native token of the centralized exchange Huobi. The token is ranked the 78th largest in the world by market cap with $587,382,851.
Huobi Token (HT), with a live price of $3.6, is currently in a bearish trend, down by 9% in the past 7 days and 1.6% in the past 24 hours at the time of writing. The token’s downtrend is surprising, considering there was a recent burn of parts of its available supply. Huobi Token (HT) burned totaled almost 300 million, worth $3.3 million at the time.
Token burn is expected to rally the price of Huobi Token (HT), which isn’t the case with the token. This shows there might be some underlying problems that investors should be wary of.
KuCoin Token (KCS) Bearish Trend Continues
KuCoin Token (KCS) is the native token of the centralized cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin. Just as with Huobi Token (HT), the exchange token, KuCoin Token (KCS), is in a bearish market trend. With a current value of $8.3, KuCoin Token (KCS) is down 10% in the past 30 days, 6.6% in the past 7 days, and 1.6% in the past 24 hours, at the time of writing.
The current unfavorable market conditions are largely responsible for KuCoin Token’s (KCS) downtrend. Hopefully, it will rally at the next bull run. Nevertheless, investors are seeing exchange tokens like KuCoin Token (KCS) and Huobi Token (HT) as projects with lower potential returns.
Instead of investing in exchange tokens, investors believe the Sparklo presale will provide significant returns.
Sparklo (SPRK) To Compete With Exchange Tokens
Sparklo aims to disrupt the metal investment industry. As a real-world investment platform, investors and users can fractionally invest in desired precious metals such as gold, platinum bars, and silver. Each fractional investment is tokenized as a non-fungible token (NFT), which can be digitally stored away. To physically receive their investment, investors will need to completely purchase the NFT representing it. This shows Sparklo as one of the projects to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds.
The chance to be early investors and its cheap presale price of just $0.05 make it an instant favorite amongst investors. Furthermore, investors can be confident in their decision to invest in Sparklo as the liquidity is locked for 100 years, the smart contract is audited, and the KYC audit is ongoing.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.