Solana News: $325 SOL Up-Surge, DOGE Crash Backwards & 100x Panshibi (SHIBI) Viral Meme Launch

$325 Solana Up-Surge: Can Solana Defy the Downtrend?
Solana has struggled in 2025, dropping despite its inclusion in the US Digital Asset Stockpile. Analysts suggest that much of the liquidity has flowed into meme coins instead of boosting Solana’s price, leading to over a 50% drop since the launch of Trump’s TRUMP token. Meanwhile, investor capital is shifting toward Ethereum, highlighting concerns over Solana’s fading momentum.
Solana News reports that declining on-chain activity, lower network fees, and a drop in DeFi participation have contributed to its slump. Key Solana platforms, including Jito and Magic Eden, have significantly reduced user engagement, raising doubts about sustained network growth.
Despite these challenges, Solana News analysts believe a turnaround is possible if critical factors align. A potential Solana spot ETF approval, renewed onchain activity, and fresh investment from key players could trigger a push toward the $325 mark, restoring confidence in the ecosystem.
Dogecoin Price Struggles as Market Turmoil Worsens
Dogecoin’s price has sharply declined recently, dropping over 60% from its peak in November. The memecoin recently hit a low of $0.157 as it continues to mirror the downward trend of other tokens like Shiba Inu and Pepe. Market sentiment remains bearish, with Dogecoin forming a rare death cross pattern on its daily chart historically a signal for further price drops. Analysts warn that if this trend holds, the Dogecoin price could plunge even further to around $0.08.
Despite holding key support at $0.15, Dogecoin is struggling as selling pressure intensifies, with open interest plummeting by over $3 billion in two months. Elon Musk’s fading influence and the broader crypto market’s downturn have contributed to Dogecoin’s sharp decline. With the 50-day and 200-day moving averages nearing a bearish crossover, the Dogecoin price risks sliding toward $0.11 if bulls fail to regain control.
Panshibi (SHIBI) Set for 100x Surge as Next Viral Meme Coin
Panshibi ($SHIBI) is the latest crypto sensation, merging three powerhouse communities Asia, pandas, and memecoins into one viral project. Inspired by the beloved panda, Panshibi integrates Social-Fi and AI-driven features, allowing $SHIBI token holders to participate in quests and earn rewards. With a stake-to-earn mechanism offering up to 1,200% APY, exclusive VIP memberships for presale buyers, and a strong community focus, Panshibi is poised to become the biggest meme coin of 2025.
The presale price is set to increase by 1,200%, while post-launch projections suggest a staggering 145,000% surge. Security and transparency are key priorities, as the project has undergone a full smart contract audit by Coinsult, with a liquidity pool locked for 10 years and team tokens locked for 2 years, ensuring long-term stability.
Panshibi has already raised $1.23 million and is on track to becoming a 100x gainer. The project plans to launch the $SHIBI token on major centralized exchanges (CEXs), with 60% of the 1.2 billion supply allocated for presale. Each presale stage will see a price increase, maximizing early investor benefits. With strong fundamentals, expert backing, and massive community hype, Panshibi is set to dominate the meme coin space in 2025.
While major tokens like Solana and Dogecoin struggle with sharp declines, Panshibi is rapidly gaining momentum, raising over $1.23 million and entering stage 4 at $0.005. With a presale target of $10 million and a projected 1,200% price increase before launch, Panshibi is emerging as the next top meme coin of 2025. Experts predict it could become the biggest Asia-inspired meme coin, offering massive growth potential.
As market sentiment remains bearish for traditional cryptos, Panshibi is thriving with its Social-Fi and AI-driven ecosystem, enabling token holders to earn rewards through quests and engagement. With a projected 145,000% post-launch surge and listings on major exchanges, now is the time to secure $SHIBI before prices rise further. Don’t miss out! Join the presale today and position yourself for 100x returns!
