Memes have been on fire lately, with Solana newcomers Peanut The Squirrel and Act 1: The AI Prophecy securing a highly coveted Binance listing.
Solana (SOL) ETF Hype Spawning Meme Millionaires
Solana has had a monster rally in recent days, pumping 12% in the last 7 days to reach $207. Solana’s recent move sent it all the way to $225 before cooling off.
Solana has seen incredible growth recently and reported over $7.6 billion in TVL, with many market analysts now predicting that a Solana ETF will soon be approved. This could send Solana straight to new all-time highs as the Solana ecosystem reacts to the massive new inflows this would bring.
Peanut The Squirrel (PNUT) Meme Hitting The Big Time
Peanut The Squirrel has rallied an incredible 846% in the last 7 days. Currently, Peanut The Squirrel is trading at $0.43, an incredible journey from relative obscurity earlier this week.
As Binance has recently added Peanut The Squirrel to its listings, the future looks bright and Peanut The Squirrel could well go on to hit $1 in the coming days. Peanut The Squirrel’s market cap is now sitting above $1 billion, an astonishing feat for early supporters of Peanut The Squirrel!
Act 1: The AI Prophecy (ACT) Sees Record-Breaking Gains On Binance Listing
Act 1: The AI Prophecy is up 22% on the daily time frame, bringing its weekly move to an astonishing 2,440%. This coin has come from nowhere to hit a billion dollars in market cap, securing Act 1: The AI Prophecy a place at number 212 in the rankings.
If Act 1: The AI Prophecy can maintain its current momentum, then a place in the top 100 will follow in a matter of days. This AI-based meme will surely reach $1, giving early Act 1: The AI Prophecy investors life-changing gains in the process.
Rollblock (RBLK) Bringing Web3 To The Enormous Las Vegas Casino Sector
It is surely only a matter of time before Rollblock (RBLK) follows Peanut and Act 1 to be listed on major centralized exchanges. Rollblock has so far galvanized an incredible community spirit, with 22,000 early investors rallying around the Rollblock cause in only a few short months.
This comes as over $5.2 million has so far been raised as Rollblock seeks to disrupt the hugely lucrative $450 billion online gambling industry. All transactions can now be verified on-chain, bringing the best of web3 innovation to the casino world.
Over 7,000 immersive casino games are currently live and generating massive revenue for Rollblock. Sports pundits can also head to the Discord server to win big on $RBLK with daily sporting predictions.
Solana, Peanut The Squirrel, and Act 1: The AI Prophecy holders should diversify their portfolios with this highly disruptive utility token that is set for an enviable 100x gains this year. RBLK holders will benefit from a revenue-sharing scheme that will bring down the supply over time, with 60% of purchases being burned immediately and the remaining tokens allocated to stakers. For a limited time Rollblock Tokens are available with a 50% Bonus, providing the perfect opportunity to acquire RLBK!
