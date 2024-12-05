Solana Hits Record Revenue As Pump.fun Transfers Another 100,000 SOL To Kraken

The Solana network continues to make waves, with pump.fun transferring another 100,000 SOL—valued at $22.47 million—to Kraken just one hour ago.
This latest move adds to pump.fun’s notable activity, as the wallet has so far received approximately 1.573 million SOL in transaction fees.
Additionally, it has sold 1.237 million SOL for a total of $229.23 million, achieving an average price of $185 per token.
November marked a historic milestone for Solana, with the network achieving its highest-ever monthly fees and revenue. Total fees reached an impressive $194 million, while revenue amounted to $97 million. This surge underscores Solana’s growing dominance in the blockchain ecosystem.
Solana Pulls Massive Feat Against Ethereum
For the first time, Solana and two of its ecosystem projects—Raydium Protocol and Jito—generated more fees than Ethereum during the month. Raydium led the charge, setting a new record with $213 million in fees, a remarkable achievement that highlights its role as a key player within the Solana ecosystem.
These developments further solidify Solana’s position as a leading blockchain for both institutional and retail investors. The network’s ability to outpace Ethereum in fee generation demonstrates its growing utility and appeal, particularly in high-demand use cases such as decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
As Solana continues to set records and attract significant activity, all eyes remain on its potential for sustained growth and innovation. Pump.fun’s ongoing transactions, coupled with Solana’s record-breaking performance, highlight the blockchain’s strong market position and increasing relevance in the broader crypto landscape.
