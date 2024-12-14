Solana And Hedera Are Setting Up For Huge Gains In 2025, But This New PropFi Altcoin May Rival Them For Higher Gains

As the bull run speeds up, Solana (SOL) and Hedera (HBAR) are two of the most watched cryptocurrency tokens by smart investors. These two blockchain giants promise huge price movements powered by significant developments expected to lead to significant gains in 2025.
However, while these big players dominate the field, a new PropFi altcoin seems to be grabbing action. It could shake up the entire sector with even bigger gains. This DeFi token is backed by a comprehensive trader-focused ecosystem that includes the Trader Funding Program, a favorable profit split, and other amazing perks.
While Solana and Hedera have proved themselves to be leaders in this particular space, early movers into this PropFi altcoin could see themselves sitting on explosive gains!
The Solana DeFi Token Suffers Temporary Correction
Solana is currently experiencing a price correction after a massive pump in November 2024 that saw the SOL token peak at $264. The token has lost 5.1% over the past week, falling to $213.
Part of the reason for this slump is the recent ban of Solana’s meme coin deployer, Pump.fun in the UK. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said Pump.fun had been promoting and providing financial services without its permission.
However, analysts believe that SOL’s slump is a temporary lull before the next pump. They say Solana’s next surge will be driven by new developments and the continuous popularity of Pump.fun. They say SOL could rise to $497 in 2025 during this surge.
Hedera’s HBAR is Set to Replicate the 2021 Pump
Hedera’s HBAR has been down by 16.3% over the past week, as it was hit by a particularly steep correction. The HBAR price reached $0.37, its highest price in three years, on December 8, 2024, after a sudden surge.
However, HBAR is expected to rebound when the next phase of the bull run begins. An analyst on X says HBAR has entered a new zone and could reach $2.50 in this cycle. He also adds that a $5 ATH is possible.
This 1,700% price growth prediction is not widely off the mark because HBAR experienced a 2,700% pump in the 2021 bull market.
The FXGuys Crypto Trading Platform Sparks PropFi Altcoin Revolution
Where Solana and Hedera dominate most discussions in the blockchain space, a new player is silently taking over the conversations in DeFi. This new DeFi platform is FXGuys ($FXG), which combines Decentralized Finance and Traditional Finance systems to create Proprietary Finance (PropFi).
PropFi is a new frontier in cryptocurrency where blockchain technology meets traditional prop firm trading to change how assets and capital are traded.
The FXGuys crypto trading platform and prop firm offer traders funded accounts. This Trader Funding Program rewards traders who pass the Challenge Phase with a starting capital of up to $200,000, which could increase to $500,000 as the trader becomes more successful.
FXGuys also has a Trade2Earn feature that compensates each trade, regardless of the outcome, with $FXG tokens. These tokens can be used to purchase trading aids like increased drawdown limits.
Furthermore, profitable traders on the FX Guys crypto trading platform enjoy 80% of their profit, with the prop firm getting 20%. This percentage split is merit-based, as traders who earn more will see their percentage increase.
Finally, FXGuys has undergone a thorough audit from SolidProof and Soken, ensuring total security and functionality of the amazing features above. That is why this PropFi altcoin is rapidly making its way to investors’ portfolios!
Buy $FXG and Enjoy Huge Gains!
$FXG is the native token of the FXGuys ecosystem. The token is currently selling for $0.04 in Stage 2 of the ongoing public presale. Investors who purchase the $FXG PropFi altcoin now will earn a 25% profit by Stage 3.
They will also enjoy a whopping 150% gain at the end of the presale. Additionally, analysts say the $FXG DeFi token is set for a 100x pump in the ongoing bull market. Token holders can stake their tokens and earn staking rewards. Staking also supports network stability and increases liquidity.
$FXG holders can vote on important decisions because of the platform’s decentralized governance structure. Therefore, accumulate the $FXG altcoin today and position yourself to earn epic profits in 2025!
