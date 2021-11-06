$SMSP Presale Only 14 Days Left For Investors, Last Chance To Buy/Reserve SMSP Token

November 6, 2021

Today, the SafeMoon Space team announced on their telegram that they have raised 537.1 ETH worth over $2,000,000 from presale tokens. The team said “we can’t wait for our journey to begin this month.”

What Is SafeMoon Space ?

SafeMoon Space is Crypto with Confidence Audited, Decentralized, Fair & Support sustainable communities everywhere.

Why Burn SMSP Tokens?

The first question that might come to your mind is why burn of $SMSP tokens after presale? For those aren’t familiar, burning tokens is a great way for projects to increase the scarcity of their tokens which in turn projects a value increase on each individual token.

Join the SMSP (ERC-20 — (BEP-20) Token Presale

SafeMoon Space are currently hosting a presale for their $SMSP token. The presale will last for only 14 more days for investors to BUY/RESERVE $SMSP token.

https://buy.safemoonspace.org/

https://safemoonspace.org/sale/

$SMSP Staking

SafeMoon Space Swaps is Live on November, 20. You can stake your $SMSP token to start your passive income journey to financial freedom.

What is $SMSP Token DEX?

SMSP Token DEX Is redefining DeFi by creating a pure Financial Ecosystem. If you’re looking For the best Way to Earn Crypto, You’re In The Right Place.

Disclosure: This is not trading / investment advice

About The Author

norcalanon707

Blockchain Technology Researcher since 2011