Smart Money And Whale Traders Bet Big On $TRUMP As Election Nears

October 31, 2024

Ahead of the upcoming U.S. election, notable smart money (SM) investors and smart decentralized exchange traders (SDTs) have been heavily investing in the $TRUMP token.

Data reveals that both SM and SDTs have been steadily accumulating $TRUMP since October 19, with significant purchasing spikes on October 19 and 22.

During this period, SDTs led with $TRUMP purchases totaling 315,300 tokens, valued at around $1.3 million, while SM acquired 56,700 tokens, worth approximately $197,000.

The increase in $TRUMP token accumulation coincides with a rise in the odds of Trump winning the election, now estimated at 67%—34% higher than his closest rival, Harris. This growing confidence is mirrored in the actions of high-stakes traders making sizable bets on a Trump victory.

More Whales Make Strategic Moves Towards Investing More Into $TRUMP

One such whale, known as “GCottrell93,” recently withdrew another 1 million USDC from OKX to invest further in Trump’s election odds. This trader has wagered an impressive $8.8 million on Trump winning over the past week alone.

Another prominent whale, “BetTom42,” has been equally active. Today, BetTom42 withdrew 2.4 million USDC from Kraken to continue betting on a Trump win. Over the past three days, this whale has spent a total of $3.4 million on similar bets.

These significant outflows from major exchanges underscore the scale of capital being directed towards the $TRUMP token and related election bets. With high-profile traders and large wallet groups accumulating $TRUMP, the token’s value and trading interest could see continued momentum as election day approaches. The activity of smart investors and whales reflects both a calculated investment strategy and growing confidence in the potential outcome of the election.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

