$SLERF Surges 60% In 24 Hours As Major Whales Accumulate Positions

November 16, 2024

The price of $SLERF has skyrocketed by 60% in the last 24 hours, following Wintermute’s withdrawal from the OKX exchange yesterday.

The sudden surge has attracted attention from major investors, with two significant whales building substantial positions in the token on-chain today.

Whale Activity Breakdown:

1. BazingaHappy’s Strategic Move:  

Just 40 minutes ago, a prominent investor known as @bazingahappy withdrew 6,007 SOL (valued at $1.32 million) from Binance. Of this, they allocated 4,642 SOL—approximately $1.02 million—to purchase 2.35 million SLERF tokens at an average cost of $0.4325 per token. This bold acquisition highlights confidence in the coin’s ongoing momentum.

2. AkxGU’s Massive Buy-In:  

Earlier today, around four hours ago, the address AkxGU…wfyqW made a substantial purchase of $SLERF, spending $1.03 million in USDC to acquire 2.52 million tokens. This investor secured their position at an average price of $0.4103, demonstrating a calculated move amidst the token’s rapid rise.

The coordinated activity from these major players suggests growing confidence in $SLERF’s future prospects. The coin’s price action is reflective of strong demand, particularly in light of the supply shift caused by Wintermute’s exit.

SLERF’s dramatic rally in such a short period underscores the influence of whale movements on emerging tokens. With two whales positioning themselves heavily, market participants are closely watching how this newfound momentum plays out in the coming days. As more investors look to capitalize on $SLERF’s growth, the token continues to solidify its place in the spotlight.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

