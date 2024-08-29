Simon’s Cat Meme Token Burns $24M Worth Of Tokens, Prepares For Massive Airdrop

August 29, 2024

In a bold move, the team behind Simon’s Cat, the popular meme and animated series, has burned 10% of the total $CAT token supply, equivalent to $24M.

This burn, facilitated by FlokiFi Locker, aims to reduce the token’s supply and increase its value.

But that’s not all – Simon’s Cat is also gearing up for a massive airdrop, where 20% of the total token supply will be distributed to $FLOKI holders on August 29th. To qualify, holders must possess a minimum of 400,000 $FLOKI tokens, with the airdrop amount proportional to their holdings.

Here’s what you need to know:

– The snapshot for the airdrop will be taken on August 29th at 23:59:59 UTC.
– The airdrop is proportional to $FLOKI holdings, with no maximum limit.
– Binance will support the airdrop for $FLOKI holders on their platform.
– On-chain $FLOKI holders will receive the airdrop directly to their BNB chain wallet, regardless of whether they hold FLOKI on ETH or BNB chain.

This airdrop is a game-changer for $FLOKI holders, offering a unique opportunity to get their hands on a significant amount of $CAT tokens. With the token burn and airdrop, Simon’s Cat is poised to make a significant impact in the crypto space.

Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.

