Simon’s Cat Meme Token Burns $24M Worth Of Tokens, Prepares For Massive Airdrop

In a bold move, the team behind Simon’s Cat, the popular meme and animated series, has burned 10% of the total $CAT token supply, equivalent to $24M.
This burn, facilitated by FlokiFi Locker, aims to reduce the token’s supply and increase its value.
⚡️ @SimonsCatMeme has burned $24M worth of $CAT tokens via @RealFlokiInu’s crypto locker
Simon's Cat has successfully burned 10% of the total #CAT token supply (900B $CAT tokens worth ~$24M) via FlokiFi Locker. Moreover, Simon's Cat will airdrop 20% of the total token supply to… pic.twitter.com/RPEaKrDY8M
— 🇺🇦 CryptoDep #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 (@Crypto_Dep) August 27, 2024
But that’s not all – Simon’s Cat is also gearing up for a massive airdrop, where 20% of the total token supply will be distributed to $FLOKI holders on August 29th. To qualify, holders must possess a minimum of 400,000 $FLOKI tokens, with the airdrop amount proportional to their holdings.
Here’s what you need to know:
– The snapshot for the airdrop will be taken on August 29th at 23:59:59 UTC.
– The airdrop is proportional to $FLOKI holdings, with no maximum limit.
– Binance will support the airdrop for $FLOKI holders on their platform.
– On-chain $FLOKI holders will receive the airdrop directly to their BNB chain wallet, regardless of whether they hold FLOKI on ETH or BNB chain.
REMINDER: Simon’s Cat / $CAT Airdrop for $FLOKI Holders – Snapshot on August 29!
The $CAT airdrop to $FLOKI holders is just around the corner! To ensure you qualify, here’s what you need to know:
1. The final snapshot for the airdrop will be taken on August 29, 2024, at… pic.twitter.com/hVpICEf3JH
— FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) August 27, 2024
This airdrop is a game-changer for $FLOKI holders, offering a unique opportunity to get their hands on a significant amount of $CAT tokens. With the token burn and airdrop, Simon’s Cat is poised to make a significant impact in the crypto space.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: bborriss/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch