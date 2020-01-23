Sign-up Early to Get Free Access to the Insights Online Summit

What is the Insights Summit?
The all online summit co-hosted by FinNexus and Wanchain features expert speakers from top blockchain projects such as Polkadot, Band Protocol, Kava Labs, NKN, Longhash, Nuo Network, Chainlayer, and more!
The presentations cover a wide array of topics including those related to blockchain development, technology, marketing, adoption, analysis, media, and many others.
Presentations will be viable when the summit goes live on the 15th of February, 2020, at the summit home page:
How can I join the Insights Summit?
The event organizers are giving exclusive free early access to all FinNexus newsletter subscribers. To get free access to the summit, sign up for the FinNexus newsletter here.
Why the Insights Summit?
For the last few years there have been various blockchain summits/conferences around world. However, there are many barriers which prevent individuals from participating in these events either as speakers or as audience members. There is a financial barrier which includes expensive entry tickets and the high cost of transportation. Many people may also simply be too busy to attend a summit due to work or personal commitments.
The Insights online blockchain summit aims to remove these barriers and allow people from around the world to get first hand access to expert information about the blockchain industry.
About The Organizers
Wanchain
Wanchain is the infrastructure connecting the decentralized financial world. Wanchain’s live cross-blockchain solution is EVM-based, includes optional private transactions, and provides a decentralized, permissionless, and secure approach for interoperability.
FinNexus
FinNexus is the open finance protocol built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. In its first iteration it will focus on the tokenization of real world profit flows.
Useful links: