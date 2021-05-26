Sigmax.io Launches New trading Bot that Automate Arbitrage Trading

SHOEBURY, England—May 26, 2021—Sigmax.io has launched, offering an advanced arbitrage tool for contemporary Altcoin & BTC traders. With the global outlook for Cryptocurrency and traditional forex becoming increasingly challenging and hard to predict, investors are turning to arbitrage trading to help mitigate transaction exposure and boost profits. This has mostly been the preserve of experts, however. Traders have needed a detailed knowledge not only of exchange and fees structures, but also application programming interfaces (APIs) before they could place successful trades.
Now, Sigmax.io’s innovative new trading bot levels the playing field. It provides a simple algorithm that enables users to place several currency pairs in trades simultaneously between different exchanges, in order to identify and exploit price differentials between them. This kind of arbitrage trading strategy is widely used to buy low and sell high on global currency exchanges. As made possible by Sigmax.io, arbitrage is an approach that gives investors the potential to earn strong returns.
Getting started with the Sigmax.io platform is simple. Users only need to register an account, deposit cryptocurrencies or fiat to their wallets and wait for earnings. They can also use fiat currencies to trade. Depending on asset values, they can withdraw funds every 24 hours. A Sigmax.io user is able to deposit currencies into his or her account that include BTC, DOGE, ETH and USD, among others. Once the account is active and funded, users are ready to trade with over 22 supported global crypto exchanges and 12,000 markets that Sigmax.io follows in order to give traders maximum exposure.
Most cryptocurrency exchanges offer the same currency pairs. However, the rates between them can vary from 1% to 15%. For today’s Altcoin or BTC traders, this offers great earning potential. Sigmax.io bot allows users to enjoy average profits of between 2% and 7% on a good day. Profits are ready to be withdrawn just 24 hours after a trade is completed.
About Sigmax.io
Sigmax.io is an arbitrage trading bot that trades several pairs between numerous exchanges with mutual funds deposited and locked by users around the globe. For more information, please visit www.sigmax.io.