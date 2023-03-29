Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Fall Behind as TMS Network (TMSN) hitted already the 3 Million Dollar Mark and Sees Powerful Gains in Q2 2023

Over the years, the crypto space has seen powerful competition with innovative developments. Recently, a new trading solution, TMS Network (TMSN), has come out as a powerful force, leaving Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Axie Infinity (AXS) trailing behind. TMS Network (TMSN)’s ingenious approach to trading is proving to be a game-changer, offering traders a reliable and secure platform for their transactions. This article dives further into TMS Network (TMSN) and its decentralized trading hub.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Token Falls Amid New Shibarium Code Drama
Pet-themed meme coins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) have entered the limelight, providing investors with attractive opportunities. Shiba Inu (SHIB) became a household name after skyrocketing past $41 billion valuation amid the hype for meme coins. Since the beginning of 2023, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has stayed on everyone’s radar with hopes of a better future for the token and meme coins generally.
Unfortunately, all hope for a recovery for Shiba Inu (SHIB) fell through. Over the past few days, Shiba Inu (SHIB) continued to lose its value, falling behind innovative projects like TMS Network (TMSN). The recent Shibarium layer two solution launch that everyone thought would push its price higher also caved in after concerns about its beta testnet codebase. Subsequently, Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem tokens, including SHIB, BONE and LEASH, fell by over 10% in only 24 hours.
Axie Infinity (AXS) is Almost 95% Behind Its All-Time High
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a platform that has made waves in the gaming industry, particularly in the world of blockchain-based gaming. Players collect and battle NFT-based digital pets known as “Axies” in the Axie Infinity universe, and can earn AXS tokens by doing so.
However, despite its promising start, Axie Infinity (AXS) is falling behind in the race for dominance in the blockchain gaming space. One issue that Axie Infinity (AXS) faced was the fact that the price of an Axie was outside of what many of the interested gamers could afford, so the system ended up relying on guilds and cheap labor to stay afloat. Additionally, the system experienced major hacks which led to the decline of its overall value.
While Axie Infinity (AXS) has had some success in the past, some argue that it is not doing enough to stay ahead of the competition. As a result, the Axie Infinity (AXS) token has lost 95% of its value from all-time high.
TMS Network (TMSN) Grows to $0.046 in Presale, Sees Powerful Gains
While Axie Infinity (AXS) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have seen ugly price actions in the last few days, TMS Network (TMSN) has kept its place as the top performer this year. Since its launch, TMS Network (TMSN) has shown a brilliant approach to decentralized and seamless asset trading.
Essentially, TMS Network (TMSN) is a new, revolutionary and decentralized exchange that offers innovative trading solutions. One unique feature of TMS Network (TMSN) is that it allows users to invest in fiat and derivative assets using cryptocurrencies, making it a game-changer in the crypto trading landscape.
At its core, TMS Network (TMSN) features a load of tools and built-in features, such as social trading, on-chain analytics, and arbitrage trading signals, making it a platform of the future. The platform also provides a wealth of resources, including videos, guides, and webinars, to help traders make informed investment decisions and trading strategies.
Additionally, TMS Network (TMSN) is the first exchange that enables users to trade across all exchanges without having to create an account, providing unparalleled convenience. It also offers a new level of flexibility and convenience, making it suitable for secure, scalable, cost-effective and lightning-speed trading.
Conclusion
Currently, the TMS Network (TMSN) token is trading at $0.046 as demand continues to surge in ongoing presale. In only a few days, TMS Network (TMSN)’s presale raised over $500k with a $2 million private incubation raise – proof of its massive potential to disrupt the global trading landscape. Experts are looking at a 100x rise in the token’s price – therefore, now is the best time to invest in the TMS Network (TMSN) token. Follow the links below for more info:
