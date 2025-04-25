SHIB Breaks Resistance, SUI Recovers; Experts Predict 3932% ROI for BDAG!

SHIB Gains 18% and SUI Price Bounces Back; Here’s Why Analysts Predict BlockDAG to Deliver a 300x ROI This Year!
The big question on every trader’s mind right now is: “Which is the best crypto for higher returns this year?” Well, today’s updates might just have the answer!
A Shiba Inu bull run seems to be kicking off, with SHIB surging 18% this past week after breaking through key resistance at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Meanwhile, SUI’s price has bounced back from $1.80 to $2.11 and is currently testing the upper boundary of a falling wedge pattern, signalling even more potential upside.
But it’s BlockDAG (BDAG) that’s really stealing the show. The project’s presale has already raised a massive $217.5 million, making it one of the most successful ICOs in history! With analysts eyeing a $1 price tag for BDAG this year, traders are jumping in fast. Let’s break down what’s next for these coins and see which one stands out.
Shiba Inu Bull Run: Tracking SHIB’s Rise
Shiba Inu (SHIB) has just broken through a key resistance level, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), after weeks of consolidation. This move signals the start of a potential Shiba Inu bull run, with SHIB gaining 18% this week and volume picking up.
If the bullish trend continues, the next targets are the 100 EMA and the 200 EMA around $0.0000166. As the market turns more favourable to riskier assets, the Shiba Inu bull run could gain momentum. With its RSI still away from overbought levels, there’s plenty of room for upward movement, provided it holds above the 50 EMA.
SUI Price Ready for a Bullish Reversal?
SUI price has been recovering after a steady drop that began in January 2025. From a high of about $4.50, it fell to around $1.80 in March but has since bounced back to about $2.11. Currently, the SUI price is testing the upper boundary of a falling wedge pattern, which typically signals a potential bullish reversal.
Analyst CryptoFaibik sees a breakout possibility, and if it happens, the price could reach between $4.20 and $4.50. A strong move above $2.20 with solid volume could confirm the bullish trend, pushing the price further toward $5.10.
BlockDAG: $0.0025 To $1? Why Analysts See 300x ROI!
While other cryptos have struggled with market volatility, BlockDAG has been heading in the opposite direction, showing impressive growth. The network’s presale has hit a staggering $217.5 million, more than a third of the way to its $600 million target, making it one of the largest fundraisers in crypto history.
This surge in interest is all thanks to BlockDAG’s strong ecosystem, which offers exciting opportunities for both crypto enthusiasts and developers. The X1 app, which boasts over 1 million users, has been a game-changer, allowing users to mine BDAG coins directly from their phones! No hardware or technical expertise required.
On top of this, BlockDAG recently launched its final Beta Testnet, which is twice as fast as its predecessor and comes with upgraded tools, now open to everyone.
The network is also making huge strides toward becoming a true developer hub, offering opportunities like hackathons and grants to help talented developers bring their projects to life. Plus, by 2026, BlockDAG plans to host over 1,000 dApps, further expanding its utility.
With all this progress, it’s no surprise that over 170,000 holders are backing the project, with more than 19.3 billion coins already sold. Looking ahead, analysts predict BDAG, priced at just $0.0025, could reach $1 in 2025, marking a 300x increase!
Early batch participants have already seen a 2,380% ROI so far, making BDAG one of the best cryptos for high returns. Now, batch 27 is almost sold out, as traders rush to lock in the current price, aware that waiting would mean losing out on future profits.
The Final Verdict
With strong momentum and key resistance broken, the chances of a Shiba Inu bull run look promising, with the next targets set at the 100 and 200 EMAs. Meanwhile, a breakout above $2.20 could push SUI’s price toward $4.50 or higher.
However, when it comes to the best crypto for higher returns, BlockDAG (BDAG) easily takes that title! Priced at just $0.0248 in batch 27, BDAG is predicted to deliver an extraordinary 300x ROI within the year.
As the network advances its roadmap with hackathons and expanding utility, its price and adoption are set to surge. Latecomers may soon find BDAG too expensive, so for those looking to secure the biggest returns at the lowest cost, now is the time to act!
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.