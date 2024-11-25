SHIB and ETH See Mixed Results, Holders Flock To A New Token With 50x Potential

Shiba Inu and Ethereum have done mixed recently but investors are considering Rollblock, a new crypto platform with promising growth prospects.
With projections of up to 50x returns, Rollblock is attracting attention for combining blockchain with the $450 billion gambling market. As Shiba Inu and Ethereum fluctuate, Rollblock’s features, deflationary tokenomics in addition to revenue-sharing model make it an attractive crypto play that’s attracting a growing number of holders.
Could Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hit Its ATH Price Again?
Shiba Inu is the 12th most popular cryptocurrency and has a value of $0.000024. At the same time, Shiba Inu has a market capitalization of approximately $14.19 billion and a total supply of 589 trillion SHIB tokens. While it is popular as a meme coin, Shiba Inu has not reached its ATH of $0.00008841 yet —- to reach that level, Shiba Inu still needs to increase by 250%.
There is positive momentum that can be seen in the latest changes in price. Shiba Inu has formed the breakdown of the 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages (EMA), which indicate price growth. However, Shiba Inu has been rallying to the current level which might cause it to consolidate before breaking the higher level. Shiba Inu’s relative strength index is high and signifies that a pullback or correction is due before a big rally.
To extend the current upward move, SHIB must hold at recent breakout points, especially around $0.000021. If it sustains this level, more demand may propel it towards the $0.000030 psychological level. Shiba Inu might get to its ATH if other factors in the Bitcoin market and the broader cryptocurrency environment turn positive.
Ethereum (ETH) Keeps Targeting $4,000
Ethereum dipped to a low against Bitcoin on Friday, November 22. This happened as Bitcoin hit its $100,000 target. Several factors likely contributed to Ethereum’s decline against Bitcoin. These include waning interest from both institutional and retail investors and a shift of attention toward Layer 2 and Layer 3 scaling projects.
Ethereum’s performance in the Spot ETF market sheds light on its struggles. While Bitcoin Spot ETFs continue to attract significant institutional investment, Ethereum’s ETFs have seen negative net flows. Data from Farside Investors UK indicates that Ethereum ETFs have experienced outflows for the past six days, while Bitcoin Spot ETFs continue to draw billions in institutional funds.
Rollblock (RBLK) Merges DeFi Principles With Online Gambling
Presales offer early investors the chance to secure tokens at the lowest prices before they hit the market. Rollblock, a new GambleFi token, is changing the presale game by merging DeFi principles with the booming online gambling industry. Rollblock’s presale is attracting millions in liquidity, catching the attention of investors who see its long-term potential, backed by real-world utility. Rollblock currently has an amazing 50% bonus offer running for a limited period.
Rollblock combines the revenue opportunities from a $500 billion online gambling market with the transparency and efficiency of blockchain. Rollblock stands out not only because of its game library but also its smart tokenomics. The casino allocates 30% of its revenue to buy back tokens. Of those tokens, 60% are burned to reduce supply, and the remaining 40% are redistributed to stakers. This deflationary approach ensures regular returns for participants and strengthens Rollblock’s position as a sustainable investment.
What makes Rollblock’s presale stand out is the mix of strong fundamentals and high investor interest. This makes Rollblock a great option for investors looking for short-term gains and long-term growth. While Shiba Inu and Ethereum are already available on exchanges, Rollblock can only be bought through its website for $0.036.
Discover the exciting opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) presale today!
- Website: https://presale.rollblock.io
- Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.