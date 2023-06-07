School of Crypto? TMS Network’s (TMSN) Community Inspires Rising Number of Investors, EOS (EOS) and ApeCoin (APE) Fall Through the Bank

TMS Network (TMSN) stands out as a disruptor, currently making huge gains in its fourth presale phase. As the likes of EOS (EOS) and ApeCoin (APE) scramble to catch up, TMS Network (TMSN) is dictating the game and rewriting the rules. Join us as we delve into the innovative features and potential impact of TMS Network (TMSN) in the crypto world.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a cryptocurrency platform that is generating significant buzz in the industry. Setting itself apart from the competition, TMS Network (TMSN) integrates the trading of cryptocurrencies, stocks, and derivatives into a single user-friendly platform. This streamlined approach simplifies the trading process and enhances overall efficiency, making TMS Network (TMSN) an appealing choice for traders.
Beyond its advanced features, TMS Network (TMSN) offers numerous benefits to its token holders. These include lower transaction fees, enhanced staking rewards, and the ability to participate in voting processes, giving holders a say in the platform’s future.
During its presale phase, TMS Network (TMSN) has experienced a staggering 1963% surge, outperforming tokens such as EOS (EOS) and Apecoin (APE). This impressive growth further solidifies TMS Network (TMSN) as a formidable contender in the cryptocurrency market.
Currently priced at $0.097 in its fourth presale phase, TMS Network (TMSN) exhibits significant potential. Experts predict a further surge of up to 1000% by the end of the year, making it an exciting prospect for investors and traders alike.
EOS (EOS)
EOS (EOS) has endured the brunt of bearish market sentiment as a seasoned cryptocurrency. Striving to regain its footing, EOS (EOS) recently took notable steps, including the beta-launch of the EVM mainnet, enabling interoperability with Ethereum and paving the way for a multi-chain future.
Moreover, EOS (EOS) hosted the Neutroswap AMM and DexScan on its platform, contributing to a slight recovery. However, a significant controversy arose when Block.one, who had committed a substantial investment to EOS (EOS) in a 2018 ICO, backed out of its promise, leading to potential legal implications. This broken commitment left EOS (EOS) under-capitalized and hindered its development.
Technical analysis reveals a bleak outlook for EOS (EOS), prompting experts to advise exploring other promising projects. Currently trading at $0.84, with modest recent gains, EOS (EOS) has experienced a substantial decline from its all-time high. The future of EOS (EOS) as an investment-worthy cryptocurrency remains uncertain, contingent on its ability to overcome these challenges.
ApeCoin (APE)
Apecoin (APE) has faced a challenging period during turbulent market conditions. Over the past three months, Apecoin (APE) has experienced a decline in value due to the shrinking global NFT market. Currently, Apecoin (APE) is trading at $2.96, reflecting a 25% decrease on the monthly price chart.
Despite the downward trend, there is a positive statistic that may contribute to a potential market value boost for Apecoin (APE). According to Santiment data, the number of daily active addresses for Apecoin surged by 100% in May.
The data highlights a significant increase in Apecoin’s active users, rising from 1,251 to 2,502 between April 30 and May 10. Analysts and experts view this surge in active addresses as a promising sign, potentially leading to increased engagement and activity within the Apecoin (APE) community in the coming months.
Final Thoughts
TMS Network (TMSN) has emerged as a game-changer, currently dominating its fourth presale phase. While competitors like EOS (EOS) and ApeCoin (APE) play catch-up, TMS Network (TMSN) is rewriting the rules and dictating the game. With its integrated trading platform for cryptocurrencies, stocks, and derivatives, TMS Network (TMSN) offers unparalleled convenience and efficiency for traders. With a staggering 1963% surge during its presale phase, TMS Network (TMSN) showcases its potential to outperform and establish itself as a prominent player in the crypto market.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.