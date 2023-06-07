Savvy Investor’s Cheat-Sheet: TMS Network (TMSN) over Mask Network (MASK) and ApeCoin (APE)

TMS Network (TMSN) emerges as the savvy investor favorite having raised $6 million since the start of its presale. The token price records a nearly 2000% token gain as it enters the fourth presale phase, outperforming competitors like Mask Network (MASK) and ApeCoin (APE).
This article will discuss each platform basis and outline why TMS Network (TMSN) is a better investment choice than Mask Network (MASK) and ApeCoin (APE).
Mask Network (MASK)
Mask Network (MASK) is an open-source Ethereum-based decentralized application (dApp) allowing users to share information securely across various platforms. Its end-to-end encryption protects personal data and supports social media networks like Facebook and Twitter.
Mask Network (MASK) aims to develop a platform where users can share content, engage followers, and monetize content without compromising privacy. But despite its focus on data ownership and privacy, the Mask Network (MASK) token value drops unexpectedly.
But unlike the TMS Network (TMSN), the price performance of the Mask Network (MASK) token has been poor due to market forces over the past few months.
Mask Network (MASK) token value has dropped over 85% since its last all-time high ($41.45 -89.05%) in February 2021 and currently trades at $4.54.
Market sentiments and lack of significant network upgrades could be related to the Mask Network (MASK) token price issues.
ApeCoin (APE)
As an ERC-20 token inspired by The Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), ApeCoin (APE) is a community-driven digital currency on blockchain technology. It’s a utility coin for users to cast votes and make collective governance decisions.
The primary objective of the ApeCoin (APE) token is to allow users to decide on issues such as partnerships, rule framing, and fund allocation. ApeCoin (APE) coin holders can access Web3 services, digital events, and exclusive online games.
But unlike the TMS Network (TMSN) on a bull run, the ApeCoin (APE) token price is falling despite supporting a decentralized web3. ApeCoin (APE) has lost over 82% of its annual performance since its last all-time high ($26.70-86.93%) in May 2022, and it currently trades at $3.11.
The loss of investor confidence and lack of real-world utility could contribute to ApeCoin’s (APE) price drop.
TMS Network (TMSN)
TMS Network (TMSN) is a decentralized blockchain-based peer-to-peer platform with innovative tools for traders to make sound investment decisions.
Amongst the TMS Network (TMSN) goals are to develop a multipurpose, accessible exchange for safe, seamless transactions without creating an account. It also aims to facilitate the trading of multiple classes, such as Stocks, Equities, Futures, CFDs, Forex, and crypto, without KYC requirements.
TMS Network (TMSN) token holders can eliminate third-party interference and retain full asset ownership with its non-custodial portfolio management solution.
Another noteworthy TMS Network (TMSN) feature is full voting rights. It allows users to actively contribute to the ecosystem and have a direct say in the platform’s direction.
The TMS Network (TMSN) reached token gains of around 2000% despite only being in its fourth presale phase and currently trading at $0.097. It has raised a remarkable $6 million in liquidity so far in its presale event, outpacing platforms like Mask Network (MASK) and ApeCoin (APE).
Therefore, it’s clear to see why analysts are rightly predicting that the TMS Network (TMSN) token will continue to power past competitors after its launch.
Conclusion
TMS Network (TMSN) provides users with trading education and commission revenue sharing, making it the best choice for savvy investors. The token’s unprecedented explosive momentum could quickly outshine platforms like Mask Network (MASK) and ApeCoin (APE).
Although Mask Network (MASK) and ApeCoin (APE) offer valuable benefits, TMS Network (TMSN) is a one-stop shop with cutting-edge tools for all trading investors.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.