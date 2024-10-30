Rollblock Acquires Polkadot Holders Who Are Still Bearish As It Crushes BNB For Yearly Gains!

Polkadot is still in bearish territory despite its recent ecosystem upgrades while BNB is starting to gain momentum as it mirrors Bitcoin’s explosive growth.
Meanwhile, traders are preferring Rollblock’s viral GambleFi casino token which has already rallied by 220% during its presale stages.
Polkadot (DOT) Fails to Attract Investors Despite Big Ecosystem Upgrades
Polkadot recently introduced the Join Accumulate Machine (JAM) upgrade which is expected to improve scalability and interoperability on Polkadot’s ecosystem. Despite this big upgrade, Polkadot’s price hasn’t recorded any significant movements as the token’s network activity has plunged to a new low.
Polakdot is currently trading for $4.16 after a small intra-day increase of 1.02%. Polkadot’s volume has increased by 52.76% over the last 24 hours which could be suggesting a massive sell-off. Since Polkadot is trading below all of its Simple Moving Averages on the DOT/USDT daily chart, more selling pressure could make Polkadot’s price crash to the $3.83 support in the next few days.
BNB’s Buying Activity Increases After Bitcoin Records Uptober Gains
BNB reached a new all-time high of $720 in June 2024 but has been consolidating ever since. Since Bitcoin has recently surpassed the critical $70,000 milestone, analysts believe BNB will follow the same upward trend within the next few weeks.
BNB is currently trading for $606.64 after a 2.32% intra-day increase. BNB’s volume has also increased by 14.72% over the last 24 hours which means investors are regaining interest in BNB ahead of Q4’s bull market. Since BNB is flashing strong sell signals on the BNB/USDT daily chart, analysts believe BNB’s price could surge towards the $633.7 resistance within the next few days.
Rollblock (RBLK) Defies All Odds by Raising Nearly $5 Million in Presale
Rollblock’s presale was poised for massive gains ever since its launch but analysts are now tipping at an explosive 100x rally on RBLK’s official launch day. Since Rollblock’s upward trajectory has continued despite the recent market dips, analysts believe this new GambleFi project could dominate Q4’s bull market with a huge 880% rally.
The reason why analysts are so optimistic about Rollblock’s potential is the platform’s native $RBLK utility token. Aside from powering Rollblock’s entire casino ecosystem, the RBLK token also functions independently on the open market with deflationary tokenomics and attractive staking rewards. Since RBLK is a play-to-earn token, traders can enjoy Rollblock’s 7,000+ AI-powered casino games to earn more RBLK. Then, they can add RBLK to their staking portfolios and earn weekly staking rewards with up to 30% APYs.
Since Rollblock’s revenue-sharing model includes open market buybacks of RBLK to distribute rewards, RBLK’s demand is expected to always surpass the capped supply of 8 billion tokens. To make things even better, Rollblock burns 60% of the repurchased tokens every week to ensure highly deflationary tokenomics which means RBLK’s value will only increase over time.
Aside from the tokenomics, Rollblock is also committed to improving user experience on its GambleFi casino. New users can sign up by connecting their crypto wallets and depositing any of the 20+ compatible cryptocurrencies to purchase RBLK tokens. Since every game on Rollblock’s casino is fully backed on the Ethereum blockchain and regulated by Solid Proof and Gaming Curacao, traders don’t have to worry about any third-party manipulation or bet fixing.
Rollblock is currently in stage 7 of its presale with tokens selling for a low price of only $0.032 each. As Rollblock nears the end of its viral presale, analysts are expecting more demand-backed price surges throughout Q4.
