Roaring Kitty’s Return Sparks Surge In Gamestop And MEMEcoins

Keith Gill, famously known as Roaring Kitty, reemerged on Sunday, reigniting excitement reminiscent of the 2021 GameStop breakout. Gamestop’s astonishing 74% surge triggered a frenzy among crypto traders, leading to massive pumps in memecoins on Monday.
One of the top trending coins, $MEME, surged due to its association with other assets in the same space experiencing significant breakouts.
Notable mentions include $GME, which saw a remarkable rise of over 1,300% in the past 24 hours, and $ROAR, associated with Roaring Kitty, soaring by an impressive 4,100%.
Insights into Roaring Kitty’s resurgence shed light on his influential role in the GameStop saga. Beginning in 2019, Gill advocated for GameStop’s undervaluation and invested $53K in the stock. His continued endorsements attracted a growing following, catapulting GameStop’s stock value to approximately $48M by January 2021.
🕹️📈 #KeithGill, also known as #RoaringKitty, made his return on Sunday after being known as the face of the 2021 #GameStop breakout.#Gamestop's +74% surge has caused #crypto traders to take part in massive #memecoin pumps Monday.
Although $MEME comes up in the @santimentfeed… pic.twitter.com/5TPtDlJXTD
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) May 13, 2024
After a brief hiatus following his viral fame, Roaring Kitty’s return on social media platforms sparked a surge in memecoins. $GME and $KITTY witnessed meteoric rises of 2,500% and 13,000%, respectively.
“The Dogs Days Are Over”?
Roaring Kitty’s latest videos hint at an upcoming cat-themed memecoin season, as suggested by references to cats and phrases like “The Dog Days are Over.” Memecoins such as $POPAT, $MEW, $michi, $MOG, $TOSHI, $WEN, $SC, $MANEKI, and $KITTY are speculated to be part of this trend.
Roaring Kitty(@TheRoaringKitty), a retail trading legend, returns after 3 years!
He once led retail users to drive #GameStop's stock price to soar in 2021, and also promoted the takeoff of crypto memes!
1/
Learn His Story: The 100x Trading Opportunity You Can’t Miss! pic.twitter.com/aMfW3xmMtC
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 14, 2024
Recent on-chain reports highlight whales accumulating tokens associated with the anticipated meme season. Notable transactions include purchases of $POPCAT, $MANEKI, $KITTY, $michi, and $POPCAT, indicating growing interest and investment in memecoins among traders.
Roaring Kitty’s resurgence has once again stirred excitement in the meme community, signaling potential opportunities and volatility in the memecoin market.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: maximusnd/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch