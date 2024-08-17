Ripple (XRP) and RCO Finance (RCOF) Aims For Higher as Cardano (ADA) Loses Momentum

Top altcoins like Cardano (ADA) have retraced their growth following a decent recovery from the August 5 crash. Meanwhile, Ripple Labs’ XRP has showcased a breakout pattern despite this price correction.
On the other hand, RCO Finance (RCOF), a new Ethereum token, is targeting higher prices during its pre-sale.
Why is Cardano (ADA) floundering as Ripple Labs’ XRP and RCO Finance (RCOF) eye further gains? Read on to find out!
RCO Finance’s Free Robo Advisor Piques Investor Interest
RCO Finance is an upcoming DeFi token that strives to offer crypto investors the best experience. RCO Finance depends on its revolutionary platform, which boasts a robo advisor, to reach this objective.
RCO Finance’s robo advisor stands out because it is the only truly AI-powered trading tool in the crypto sector. By leveraging AI, the robo advisor generates data-driven investment recommendations, helping investors maximize profits by eliminating cognitive biases and emotions of greed and fear from the investment process.
Furthermore, the robo-advisor employs algorithms and machine learning to offer investors tailored investment suggestions based on their risk profiles and financial objectives.
The robo-advisor also uses its AI-powered prediction model to pinpoint the best times to open or close positions for reduced risk and increased profitability.
Additionally, the RCO Finance robo advisor is more cost-effective than traditional financial investors. As a result, a wider audience can easily access its services to streamline investment strategies.
The robo advisor further enhances its offering by providing free tax and legal advice to help investors navigate tax laws seamlessly.
Apart from its robo advisor, RCO Finance is quickly gaining traction because its AI and blockchain-powered platform boasts over 12,500 asset classes spanning the nascent and traditional finance sectors. This vast asset offering is handy while modifying investment portfolios to withstand winter markets.
Ripple Labs’ XRP Dumps 7% in a Week: Will Bulls Resume?
Ripple Labs’ XRP has performed poorly over the past week. On August 8, XRP was hovering around $0.6164. Notably, XRP attained this price after a U.S. judge reiterated that Ripple Labs’ sale of XRP to retail clients through exchanges did not violate federal securities laws. The buzz about this news saw XRP set a weekly peak of $0.6416.
However, XRP experienced a slight downward correction before stabilizing at around $0.5692 as of August 15. This price means XRP has shed 7% in a week. However, Ripple Labs’ much-expected victory in its landmark case against the SEC positions XRP for growth soon.
Cardano (ADA) Flatlines in a Week: What’s Next?
Cardano has made little-to-no movement over the past week. On August 8, ADA was changing hands at around $0.3334. ADA attained this price after an August 6 Santiment post on X revealed that Cardano is the top-three network regarding development activity. As a result, ADA pumped and peaked at $0.3563 on August 11.
However, the excitement about this news dwindled, and ADA began pulling back. By August 15, Cardano had stabilized at around $0.3352, symbolizing sideways trading in a week. Moreover, Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume is only up 8%, likely indicating investors are holding their assets in anticipation of a significant market shift.
RCOF Targets a 1,500% Jump After Starting Stage 2
While Ripple Labs’ XRP and Cardano (ADA) remain viable long-term investments, investors are shifting to RCO Finance’s native token, RCOF. The token is stealing the limelight because it is a deflationary token with a limited supply of 800 million coins. Moreover, SolidProof audited RCOF’s smart contract to boost investor confidence.
As of August 15, RCOF was advancing with Stage 2 of its pre-sale. Investors joining RCOF’s pre-sale now can purchase the token at $0.0344 and get a 62% ROI when RCOF starts Stage 3 at $0.0558.
Furthermore, Stage 2 investors will see the value of their holdings increase by 1,500% when RCOF hits its listing price of around $0.4-$0.6.
This exceptional growth rate explains why you should embrace the RCO Finance pre-sale now for a profitable investment journey.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.