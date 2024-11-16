Ripple Skyrockets To New Yearly High; Cardano and Lunex Network Edge Closer To $1 Mark 

The current Bitcoin rally brought out the bulls who are pushing the markets to new heights. All the major altcoins are at their highest point in several months. The most significant increases are seen in Cardano (ADA), Lunex Network (LNEX), and Ripple (XRP).
The Ripple (XRP) coin has pumped to a yearly high of over $0.70. Other altcoins that are closing in on the $1 milestone are LNEX and ADA. Experts suggest these are the best altcoins poised to hit $1 in the coming altseason.
Cardano (ADA) Regains Momentum, is $1 Sure?
$ADA surpassed the $0.6 level for the first time since April after a terrific performance in the last seven days. The price of the Cardano crypto rose from a low of $0.3534 to a weekly peak of $0.633, per CoinMarketCap’s data.
Although there was a correction, the bulls are back again. They are pushing the value of the Cardano coin above $0.6. Surpassing this level could allow them to reach higher regions, especially the $1 mark.
The sentiment around the cryptocurrency is currently bullish based on information from TradingView. Its 14-day RSI is above the midline. Also, the VWMA (10) and Hull Moving Average (9) are showing buy signals, which is a bullish sign.
Plutus Staking forecasts the value of the altcoin could surpass $1 to $2.88 soon. Meanwhile, Robinhood has relisted Cardano ADA back to its platform. This is good news and points to an uptrend.
Ripple (XRP) Closing In On $1
Analysts have posted bullish Ripple price predictions since pro-crypto candidate Donald Trump emerged as the winner of the US election. The president-elect had promised to remove the current chairman of the SEC, Gary Gensler.
Such a move could end the ongoing Ripple-SEC battle. Crypto Catalysts also predict that Ripple’s XRP token will reach $1.5. The Ripple coin has been on a rally in the past week. Bulls have breached the $0.7 level for the first time in months, per CoinMarketCap.
If this upsurge continues, the Ripple price could rally to $1 in the coming weeks. The token’s 14-day RSI has crossed the 80. It is in the overbought region, which is a very bullish signal that supports an uptrend.
Lunex Network (LNEX) Shines in DeFi With B2B Payment Gateway, Contends for $1
Lunex Network (LNEX) is relatively new in the world of DeFi, but it is already creating quite a buzz with its presale at $0.0021. This is a relatively cheap entrance that is pulling in investors who are willing to support a project with unique selling points and high growth prospects to $1.
As a result, Lunex has already secured more than $2.2 million during its presale, which proves that investors have a high interest in the platform and its products. Lunex has a VIP plan where the user gets extra services for more experienced users only. They get an opportunity to earn cash back on each transaction made and enhanced staking plans for VIP members that would increase productivity.
This VIP service is perfect for those users who want to get the highest income and use the additional tools for trading. Lunex has some of the most important features, which include a B2B payment gateway for accepting crypto payments and converting them to fiat currencies quickly.
This function helps to eliminate the inherent volatility risks that are characteristic of crypto and provides companies with a simple and secure means for its integration without extra work to manage crypto assets. It offers a real and applicable solution for companies interested in diversifying payments and investment in the emerging crypto space. Combined with the B2B integration and VIP rewards, Lunex is one of the top DeFi projects in the growing DeFi space.
Conclusion
Following Bitcoin’s rally, Cardano, Lunex Network, and Ripple continue to gain ground as they approach $1. These tokens are attracting investors as the market gets more enthusiastic, making them the best cryptos to buy now.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.