Ripple Makes Waves In US Politics And Global Finance

In a surprising turn of events, Ripple has emerged as the fifth largest donor in the US election cycle, contributing a staggering $49.9 million.
This move solidifies Ripple’s position as a major player in the crypto space, leading the pack in terms of political influence.
But that’s not all – Ripple is also rapidly expanding its international footprint through strategic partnerships, focusing on increasing the adoption of the XRP Ledger. The company has joined forces with major banks from China, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, cementing its position as a global leader in blockchain technology.
Ripple Becomes A Member Of Prestigious International Swaps And Derivatives Association (ISDA)
In a groundbreaking move, Ripple has become a member of the prestigious International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA), alongside industry giants BlackRock and JPMorgan. This membership is set to bring significant liquidity and institutional investment to the XRP Ledger, with potentially hundreds of millions flowing into XRPL tokens, particularly DeFi tokens.
As if that weren’t enough, top DeFi token on XRP Ledger, TokenCTF, has confirmed a major announcement for September 1st. And, according to on-chain reports from analyst Ali Martinez, Ripple whales have snapped up over 50 million $XRP in the past 24 hours, boosting their holdings by approximately $29.5 million. It’s clear that Ripple is making waves in both politics and finance – and it’s only just getting started.
